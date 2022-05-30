On a clear sunny day, veterans, military families and local residents paid homage to the service members who died during the call of duty.
Local military organizations, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts 10029 and 2629, and American Legion Posts 57 and 30, held a series of ceremonies threaded throughout the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Ceremonies included ones held at Veterans Memorial Park, Birch Hill, Northern Lights and Clay Street cemeteries, and Golden Heart Park.
Speakers remarked on honoring the fallen soldiers who served to protect the nation, echoing the words of President Abraham Lincoln during his 1863 Gettysburg Address that soldiers who died “gave the last full measure of devotion” to defend the nation.
Fort Wainwright Command Sgt. Maj. Ruben Murillo, speaking at Veterans Memorial Park, told assembled veterans and family members that the ones they won’t see gathered “are the ones with us in spirit.”
“Some are named, some are unnamed, but they are honored — not for their physical being, but for their service,” Murillo said. “They are the unforgotten, the saviors, the heroes, the ones who were called to face evil in its worst face.”
Murillo said Memorial Day was dedicated to those “who are still serving or still living.”
“It is to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice when their time was called, who stood at the enemy’s door with complete disregard for their own safety … and fought to protect the lives of so many, the brothers and sisters they sat next to on the battlefield and the friends and families back home who knew their call to duty as a undetermined one,” Murillo said.
Murillo said the Monterey Lakes Memorial Park on Fort Wainwright symbolizes that by honoring the members of the 172nd Stryker Brigade, 1st Stryker Brigade of the 25th Infantry Division and 16th Aviation Brigade.
“The walking path along the lake is surrounded by markers and memorials that honor those heroes,” Murillo said. “Remember what they serve for and pray for those families and friends who still mourn their loss, for they will never physically sit at the table we dine at or enjoy a moment of laughter, but they will never be forgotten.”
At Clay Street Cemetery, U.S. Army veteran and Alaska Native Benno Cleveland, said Memorial Day in many ways transcends national borders
“Our ancestors — those service men and women of the past — gave their lives fighting for the nations across the world,” Cleveland said. He lamented that many parts of the world have forgotten that.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough’s annual Memorial Day service at Pioneer Park saw testimony from Eielson Air Force Base 354th wing commander Col. David Berkland, Fort Wainwright garrison commander Col. Nate Surrey and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Berkland said every Memorial Day he reflects “on the brothers I’ve lost in Iraq and Afghanistan.”
“For those who are serving, it is our responsibility to continue to protect and defend this country as so many have before us,” Berkland said. “Every day that we serve, we pay tribute to those who came before us … and remember our fallen or else we forget what our nation stands for.”
Surrey asked residents to “take a moment to pray for and reflect on these magnificent American heroes.”
“Cherish their legacy and be truly thankful that these people who possessed the courage to run toward overwhelming danger exist and continue to exist from generation to generation,” Surrey said.
Murkowski reflected that those who served died “cannot and will never be forgotten.”
“Service to our country is not easy but … is the ultimate definition of who we are as a free nation,” Murkowski said.
She said ceremonies across Alaska share the same, from Anchorage to Unalaska, where the remains of Army soldier and Alaskan Native George Fox will receive a gravestone marker after 78 years without one.
The borough ceremony honored the memory of Army Master Sgt. Wesley Woods, who was reported dead in his North Pole home on Dec. 30.