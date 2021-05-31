Fairbanks veterans, community members, and local and state leaders came together Monday to honor servicemen and women who died serving the country. Songs, speeches and ceremonies took place during Memorial Day at Veteran’s Memorial Park, Clay Street Cemetery and Birch Hill Cemetery.
Bill Arpino from Tok, who served in the United States Army Signal Corps, came in honor of several military relatives.
“I'd never missed coming to a memorial service,” he said. “In our family, we’ve lost some people — brother-in-law and my father-in-law — and we are just paying our respects.”
Arpino said during the event this year, he saw more people coming together on a sunny Monday morning.
The ceremony started at Fairbanks Veteran’s Memorial Park with tens of people singing, placing wreaths next to the memorial, and listening to speeches from veterans and politicians. After the park, more speeches took place at the Clay Street Cemetery against the backdrop of bagpipe music and blooming chokecherry trees.
Greg Bringhurst read a letter from Sen. Dan Sullivan, supportive of servicemen and women and Alaska.
“We live in the most patriotic state in the nation,” the letter read. “I've seen the support for our military from all corners of Alaska, from the urban centers to the rural villages, and as a Marine myself, my family and I have been the recipients of the support. Fallen are not the only casualty of war. Today, we honor the sacrifice of family members who have lost loved ones defending our nation who live with the wounds that never heal.”
Ginger Powell was one of such family members. Holding a photo of her dad who served in World War II, the Korean War and in Vietnam, she said she admired her father’s courage as well as the dedication of her mother who moved to Europe with him.
“I’m here to honor my dad and my mom for all the years of sacrifice of being on their own while they’re serving,” she said.
The speeches honored more than veterans and their families — they also served as reminders. Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward spoke about how important it is to share “one of the most expensive holidays” with the younger generation.
“The price of freedom is paid for by the sacrifices of those who have come before us and have given their lives to protect that freedom so that we can celebrate today, but not just today, but every day in America,” he said. “Please take the time to share with the young person what freedom means and the sacrifices that have been paid.”
