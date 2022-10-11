John Ringstad was sworn in Monday night as a new Fairbanks city councilmember, replacing Jim Clark in Seat F after resigning in September.
Ringstad will serve until the October 2023 municipal election. Mayor Jim Matherly appointed Ringstad to fill the seat.
"Thanks for providing me the opportunity," Ringstad said during councilmember comments. "It was not something I initially thought I would be doing this winter, but I appreciate the support."
The council approved changes to the Clay Street Cemetery Commission's recruiting practices, opening the potential for residents outside the city to join. The change request came from the commission itself, citing the need for younger volunteers to assist with maintaining the 119-year-old cemetery.
"We need people who can lift 60 pounds of rock, who can dig through the soil and be out there for hours all summer long," commission member Aldean Kilbourn said. "The grave markers themselves are about 90 pounds and at 71, it's getting harder for me to lift them."
She added there are much younger volunteers "who are willing to help if [the commission] wasn't limited to residents in the city."
The commission is tasked with advising the city council and mayor about the restoration, improvement and maintenance of cemetery and update its long term-plan.
Kilbourn said another reason for opening up the commission is attracting people who can do research. Only Kilbourn and another commissioner conduct research into who was buried in the cemetery.
She noted both spend over $1,000 each to access Ancestory.com and similar platforms for information to put on markers, but additional research is needed.
"You can't get all the information just going to the internet alone, because it's not there," Kilbourn said. "We want people who do the same kind of research, who are hard workers in the summer and might do research during the winter."
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth noted the value the commission provides.
"This committee through the years has had some strong people on it to keep it alive and going," Cleworth said.
