On stage

Metro Creative

The Fairbanks Drama Association is hosting its mystery dinner fundraiser in July.

 Metro Creative

The 21st Annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre featuring celebrity guest actors is back and set for Saturday, July 8. The popular fundraising performance is hosted by the Fairbanks Drama Association and Fairbanks Children’s Theatre.

Festivities open at 5 p.m. with a no-host bar by Lavelle’s Bistro. A buffet-style dinner by Midnight Sun Catering begins at 5:30 p.m.

