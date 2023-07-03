The 21st Annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre featuring celebrity guest actors is back and set for Saturday, July 8. The popular fundraising performance is hosted by the Fairbanks Drama Association and Fairbanks Children’s Theatre.
Festivities open at 5 p.m. with a no-host bar by Lavelle’s Bistro. A buffet-style dinner by Midnight Sun Catering begins at 5:30 p.m.
The show, “Ida Solvit’s Down For the Count” by Alaska playwright Marcia Trainor, begins at 6 p.m. under the big top. Stars include Marcia Trainor, Scott McCrea, Amy Chausse, Kris Luddington, Lloyd Husky, Brooke Brun, Cheryl Peterson, Delaney Wright, Sarah Swift Masterman and Jivan Gordon Wolfe.
The annual fundraiser features silent auction items and an outcry auction that includes two round-trip Alaska Airlines tickets to anywhere the airline flies.
Admission is $75 per person, or a table of eight is $560. Tickets are available at 907-456-7529 or online at AKTickets.com. Only 224 tickets will be sold. The reservation deadline is July 7.
