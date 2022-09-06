Bagpipe music energized the streets as hundreds participated in the Fairbanks Labor Day parade Monday afternoon.
Several unions marched from the Noel Wien Library on Cowles Street and onto Airport Way and its frontage roads to Pioneer Park as residents came to greet and show solidarity.
In addition to paying homage to America’s workforce, including those who live or work in the Fairbanks area, the parade also registered the first time in two years it returned to the streets.
Participating unions included the Fairbanks Firefighters Union, the Fairbanks Education Association, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Teamsters Local 959, Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 375, Alaska State Employees Association Local 52, among several others. The Lathrop High School Junior ROTC led the procession, with the Fairbanks Red Hackle Pipe Band providing music.
“It’s great to be back after two years, and just having all the people in the community come together to support our labor community is amazing,” said Crystal Tidwell, vice president of the Fairbanks Central Labor Council and a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302.
The Central Labor Council had to cancel its 2020 parade during the first year of the pandemic. It planned to move ahead with a parade in 2021 but canceled it as a precautionary measure following a sharp uptick in Covid-19 numbers.
One of the Central Labor Council’s largest annual events, Tidwell added “it’s a chance for all the unions to come together and celebrate.”
“Labor Day is a very special day,” Tidwell said. “The parade and picnic are a very well attended event.”
Sandi Ryan, president of the Fairbanks Education Association called the parade “wonderful.”
“It’s nice to have everyone back together, with the sun out,” Ryan said.
From Ryan’s perspective, the parade represents more than just the workforce.
“It’s not just a Labor Day parade but a community parade, so it shows real community spirit,” Ryan said. “It’s all about fellowship.”
She added the unions coming together for the event after a two-year hiatus “shows we are stronger than ever.”
“We are not going to give up on rebuilding this town after being quiet for two years,” Ryan said. “It’s time to come back together.”
