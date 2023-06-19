Georgeson Botanical Garden

National Pollinator Week starts today, and Georgeson Botanical Garden is delving into the world of Alaska’s pollinators with exhibits explaining the beneficial work pollinators do.

Diane Hunt photo

It’s time to celebrate the birds and the beetles, the butterflies and the bees, and other animals that pollinate Alaska plants.

National Pollinator Week is June 19-25, and Georgeson Botanical Garden is highlighting its exhibits explaining what these beneficial insects and animals do. About 75% of all flowering plants need animal pollinators to reproduce, giving these species a critical role in food systems and the environment. It’s not just insects — bats and birds are also important pollinators.