It’s time to celebrate the birds and the beetles, the butterflies and the bees, and other animals that pollinate Alaska plants.
National Pollinator Week is June 19-25, and Georgeson Botanical Garden is highlighting its exhibits explaining what these beneficial insects and animals do. About 75% of all flowering plants need animal pollinators to reproduce, giving these species a critical role in food systems and the environment. It’s not just insects — bats and birds are also important pollinators.