Fairbanks resident Kayla Clark had just finished a night of refereeing a senior pickle ball tournament at the Patty Center Thursday night when she noticed an orange cat curled underneath a running pickup.
The discovery launched a four-day search by Clark and her partner Kris Hammargren to find the cat’s owner, an Anchorage couple who had competed in the tournament.
“There were a lot of bread crumbs to follow,” Clark said Monday afternoon while waiting for the couple to arrive and reunite with 16-year-old Orange, the aptly-named female orange short-hair.
The reunion was one of calm joy and purring as Mabel and Jim Morgan greeted Orange, who was taking a cat nap in the bedroom of Clark’s University West home.
“I looked around a little bit to see if there were any owners around,” Clark said. About 10 minutes later, a trio of teenagers walked up toward the truck. Asked if the cat was theirs, their response was no.
“I asked them to back up really slowly just to see if the cat was okay, and once the truck moved, she meowed,” Clark said. “At that point, there was no one else around, so I picked her up and put in our camper van.”
Meanwhile Thursday night, the Morgans were trying to find Orange, unsure of where she might have gotten out.
“We might have thought she got out while we were at the hotel,” Mabel Morgan said. “I was up until 4 a.m. calling her name up and down the hotel hallways.”
Orange spent the night in the camper van, which Clark set up with food, water and a litter box and spent Friday “figuring out where this cat might have come from.”
The couple eventually reached a point where they needed to return to Anchorage.
Clark said trying to find the Morgans was a complicated process. Hammargren took Orange to the veterinarian to check for a microchip. The data on the chip came up empty on national or local registries, prompting more outreach.
“I posted on the Fairbanks Lost Pets Facebook page, and that’s where things took off,” Clark said. “A few people who commented had chip readers too.”
Emily Machos with the Fairbanks organization Pet Pride came over and used her chip reader; she eventually determined the chip came from Anchorage.
“I thought it was a long shot but maybe there was someone who came up to play in the senior games and was traveling with a cat,” Clark said.
The Anchorage Humane Society had provided the contact for Orange’s original owner, who responded that she had been rehomed seven years ago with another Anchorage family.
“It was a long shot, but I got the director of the Anchorage senior games to send out a message to see if anyone was missing a cat,” Clark said.
Good news came fast on Sunday when the Morgans responded to Clark’s message.
“We had just gotten home Sunday night at 8 p.m. when we saw the email,” Jim Morgan said. “I turned on my phone, saw the email and immediately ran into the house to say she was found.”
Clark said she would be willing to keep Orange until Labor Day, when she would be in the Anchorage area.
The Morgans were of another mind because Orange had some special medications she had missed for a couple days, along with a special diet.
“Jim was like ‘we’re getting in the car now,’” Mabel Morgan said. “We’re just happy to have her back.”
