The ice arch in front of the Castner ice cave collapsed at 4:27 p.m. Sunday under sunny skies and soaring temperatures at the popular hiking destination. Luckily, no hikers were hit by falling ice blocks.

The cave is just off the Richardson Highway south of Delta Junction. It has become a top hiking destination in recent years.

