The ice arch in front of the Castner ice cave collapsed at 4:27 p.m. Sunday under sunny skies and soaring temperatures at the popular hiking destination. Luckily, no hikers were hit by falling ice blocks.
The cave is just off the Richardson Highway south of Delta Junction. It has become a top hiking destination in recent years.
“We were up to the arch, taking photos, then backtracked and went around the edge where the beach was, not right up to it,” said Fairbanksan Alyson Rigby, who hiked into the site with the Foshee family on Sunday. They hiked around the arch and were standing behind a mound of gravel when they heard two big booms behind them.
“We heard that boom,” Rigby said. “Then the second boom was even bigger. There was a huge vibration.”
They quickly scrambled back to the arch and found a pile of giant ice chunks, covering the entrance to the ice cave.
The cave is located at the base of Castner Glacier. In summer 2022, the front portion of the cave partially collapsed, leaving the back part still standing. At that time, glacier experts said the collapse was not unexpected, because glacial landscapes are always changing.
The change on Sunday was dramatic. Giant chunks of ice now block the cave entrance.
“Similar things are happening around that whole area,” Rigby, a Fairbanks librarian, noted. “The area is full of ice.”
She was grateful no one was hurt, she said, after watching other families cavorting around and under the ice arch.
“There wasn’t much warning,” she said. “If you had been there, you wouldn’t have had time to get out.”
Now, visitors making the flat and easy one-mile hike to the cave can see a tall very blue/green wall of ice in the distance while approaching.
“You can see that slice from far away,” she said. “Just a big, blue gash.”
Overall, she said, it turned into an exciting day.
Rigby is interested now to see how long it takes for the newly uncovered ice, no longer covered by rocks, to melt.
“Eventually, when the ice is all gone and melted down, you can probably get closer to the mouth of the cave again,” she said. “Right now, it is blocked with ice.”
When the cave collapsed last summer, Martin Truffer, a member of UAF’s Glacier Group at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, explained that caves are formed by water. When ice thaws, water runs to the bottom of the glacier. It often trickles into crevasses and hollows out ice, thereby forming a water channel, kind of like a water hose.
Caves collapse when the ice on top becomes too thin to support the structure. That usually happens during summer months due to warm weather.
The Castner Ice Cave has been around for decades. Truffer said last year he was confident the cave has collapsed before, describing the glacier landscape as “a very dynamic environment.”
Glaciers everywhere are retreating each year, causing caves at their bases to collapse, he said. It is even “inevitable,” he added.
He encouraged visitors to be very careful at the cave entrance due to falling rocks.On Sunday, that hazard was a collapsing ice arch.