Check presentation

Courtesy of Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska

CBFC Board Member Patty Mongold presents the $25,000 check to ARA Board Member Denise Daniello, ARA Dementia Education Specialist Sharon Franklin on July 11.

The Carol H. Brice Family Center presented $25,000 to Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska on July 11.

CBFC, located at 1949 Gillam Way, was created by Brice to empower families and improve the quality of life in the Greater Fairbanks Area. According to a news release, the grant highlights CBFC’s commitment to address challenges posed by Alzheimer’s disease and provide support to those impacted.

