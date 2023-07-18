The Carol H. Brice Family Center presented $25,000 to Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska on July 11.
CBFC, located at 1949 Gillam Way, was created by Brice to empower families and improve the quality of life in the Greater Fairbanks Area. According to a news release, the grant highlights CBFC’s commitment to address challenges posed by Alzheimer’s disease and provide support to those impacted.
“The Carol H. Brice Family Center is proud to make this significant contribution to Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska. Alzheimer’s has no boundaries and often affects our best and brightest minds,” Patty Mongold said on behalf of the CBFC board. “With this donation we would like to honor those who suffer from Alzheimer’s and those that support them like our very own Carol Brice and other CBFC board members.”
Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska is a nonprofit organization that supports individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease. The organization provides educational programs, support groups, and care consultations.
“The grant awarded by the CBFC will significantly enhance the services provided by Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska, enabling us to offer vital support to individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” the release stated. “Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska is deeply grateful to the Carol H. Brice Family Center for their generous grant. The funding will make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals with Alzheimer’s and their families, equipping them with the necessary resources to navigate the challenges associated with the disease.”
Mongold presented the check to Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska board member Denise Daniello and Education Specialist Sharon Franklin on July 11.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.