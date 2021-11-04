A new indoor play area for children up to age 8 opens on Saturday with slides, bouncy balls, scooters, a play kitchen and more.
The grand opening of the John A. Carlson Community Center’s new Playzone starts at noon. Two separate two-hour sessions are planned from noon to 2 p.m. and 2:15-4:15 p.m. The fee is $4 per child per session.
Capacity will be limited to 25 children, and face masks will be optional, according to Heather Jensen, recreation specialist III with the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department.
Decorations and entertainment are planned to kick off the Carlson Center’s new iteration as a community center.
The facility had been used primarily as an event venue until July 1 when the borough took over management from a contractor. The goal is to use the building, which boasts the largest indoor arena in Interior Alaska, to expand recreation opportunities for borough residents.
Parks and Recreation Director Donnie Hayes said the Playzone is highly anticipated among families with young children.
“I think I get stopped just about every day on the street — a mother, a father, someone with little kids, ‘Oh my gosh, when is the Playzone opening? We can’t wait,’” Hayes said.
The indoor play area is the first new feature of the community center to come to fruition. Other new programs are pending.
The Playzone is set up in a sunny room with lots of windows and boasts a variety of blow-up and bouncy toys along with things to climb on and things to ride.
“We have a lot of toys for tumbling,” Jensen said. “We also have blow-up rocking chairs that look like horses.”
While food won’t be allowed to be brought into the Playzone, packaged food will be offered for sale.
“No toys from home,” Jensen added.
All children must be accompanied by an adult and families will be limited to two-to-four adults, depending on the number of children who come to play.
No shoes will be allowed in the Playzone. “We’ll have little cubbies” to hold shoes and other things, Jensen said.
Hayes said the Parks and Recreation Department is recruiting instructors to offer classes at the Carlson Center in an ongoing effort to expand services.
The facility is also looking for staff with 10 openings for part-time recreation specialists. The job pays a little over $18 an hour, Hayes said.
A labor shortage has delayed plans for offering even more new programs at the Carlson Center.
“Finding staffing, especially temporary staffing, is difficult right now,” Hayes said. “We are trying our very best to provide as many opportunities as we can.”
The Playzone will be open Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays. Weekdays, they will offer two sessions from 10 a.m. to noon and from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Regular Saturday sessions will be held from 9-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Playzone will be sanitized during the breaks.