The John A. Carlson Community Center opened its doors Saturday to dozens of parents and children eagerly waiting to see Fairbanks’ newest family friendly attraction.
The Carlson Center’s new Playzone, which boasts a variety of toys and open play space, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday.
Heather Jensen, a recreation specialist with the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department, said that the Playzone’s opening had a strong turnout and reached maximum capacity within an hour of opening.
“In the first 15 minutes we had 19 people come through and we actually just reached the maximum capacity of 25 people,” she said. “I’m really happy, I’ve seen a lot of kids smiling and yelling which is good. The kids are happy and the parents are happy.”
During the kick-off event, children utilized the Playzone’s tumbling mats, foam building blocks and mini-cars and enthusiastically waited for balloon animals.
“This is really nice, especially with winter. When it’s really cold, this is a good place for the kids to have some activities and fun stuff to do,” said Ima Corbeil, a mother who hopes to return to the Playzone with her four-year old son, “every weekend.”
Jensen said toys in the Playzone encourage children to play independently from their parents and release energy in a child-friendly collaborative space, especially during the cold winter months.
“We have tunnels, play mats for tumbling and stuff like that, foam building blocks and a lot of the kid’s cars,” she said. There are “toys for kids to play with that they can do together rather than just needing their parents to play with them.”
“Our main goal is to have a built-in playground and hopefully a slide from the second story to go down, just really cool opportunities for kids,” she continued.
The decision to build an indoor children’s play space in the Carlson Center was a result of a local survey, which asked residents what spaces they wanted to see in Fairbanks in the near future, Jensen said.
“One of the number one recommended accommodations that they wanted at the Carlson Center was a playzone, just for a place for younger kids to come in and play because there really aren’t a lot of opportunities in the winter for younger kids to play with their friends inside,” she explained.
Lauren Steininger, a mother with a 3-year-old daughter, said her daughter enjoyed the variety of toys and activities the Playzone had to offer.
“I think it’s pretty cool, I like that there are a lot of options for the kiddos,” she said. “Especially in the winter months. It’s a good spot to have an outlet for their energy.”
The Playzone will be open Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays. Weekdays, they will offer two sessions from 10 a.m. to noon and from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Regular Saturday sessions will be held from 9-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Playzone will be sanitized during the breaks.
Children are required to be accompanied by an adult and face masks are optional, Jensen said.