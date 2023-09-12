Carlson Center

Liv Clifford/News-Miner

The Carlson Center ice rink is getting an upgrade.

The Carlson Center’s ice rink will receive a $5.5 million overhaul after the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly finance committee approved a bid Thursday night.

The massive project was awarded to Richard Stanton Construction and will include replacement of the ice rink and its refrigeration system. The existing ice rink will be demolished.

