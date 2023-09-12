The Carlson Center’s ice rink will receive a $5.5 million overhaul after the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly finance committee approved a bid Thursday night.
The massive project was awarded to Richard Stanton Construction and will include replacement of the ice rink and its refrigeration system. The existing ice rink will be demolished.
Funding was earmarked in the borough’s Capital Improvement Program, according to Cory Beal, the borough’s chief procurement officer. About $75,000 in funding was provided through donations.
Richard Stanton Construction was considered the lowest responsible bid, providing an estimate for the base project, plus three alternates.
Three other companies provided bids ranging $6.15 million to $7.83 million for the accepted scope of work. The overall borough engineer’s cost came out at $6.13 million, about $800,000 higher than Richard Stanton Construction’s bid.
Assemblymember David Guttenberg inquired about the ice rink’s history, and whether it has been replaced before the current project.
“Sometimes it’s best to replace things before they break at a point when you discover you can’t replace them,” Guttenberg said.
Borough engineer Jeremy Spargur said the Carlson Center ice rink’s existing refrigeration system is at leas 30 years old, though no major failures have occurred to date.
“But after 30 years of this type of system, it’s about time to replace it,” Spargur said.
He added that the current type of refrigeration, R-22, is being phased out following an Environmental Protection Agency ban on its import and production because it contributes to the damage of the Earth’s ozone layer.
The EPA’s ban stipulates that only recycled, recovered or reclaimed supplies of R-22 will be available.
“We can’t get any new refrigerant, so we’re basically upgrading the system to something that will last another 30 years,” Spargur said.
Spargur said the borough considered two options before hiring a consultant for additional input.
In its place will be an ammonia-based refrigerant, which Spargur said is an industry standard.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said the ice rink replacement has been an ongoing discussion for several years.
“There was considerable concern for the age of the facility and the construction type,” Ward said.
Guttenberg asked if the borough consulted with any user groups, including hockey groups.
Spargur said the parks and recreation department consulted with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team and hockey clubs.
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher asked about the new rink’s size, and whether it will be Olympic-sized at 200 feet long and 98 feet wide. Spargur confirmed the new rink will conform to National Hockey League standards, or 200 feet long by 85 feet wide.
“It is currently not standard sized for the teams who use it,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher noted that she went on a tour with Donnie Hayes, the borough’s former parks and recreation director, where she learned about the outreach to other groups.
“The Nanooks, who are the primary users of the ice rink, are excited to get a standard size,” Fletcher said. “Historically they practice on this rink and then go compete against other teams on NHL-sized rinks, so they would rather have it consistent with the whole collegiate hockey league.”
Spargur said construction should start in May of 2024 and be complete by October.
