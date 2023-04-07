Parking lot targets

Parked cars left idling are a hot target for thieves, according to Fairbanks police. Since the start of the year, 98 cars have been reported stolen in Fairbanks and North Pole.

Of those, 67 cars were reported stolen to Fairbanks police, two cars were reported stolen to North Pole police, and 29 cars were reported stolen in the Fairbanks North Star Borough to Alaska State Troopers.

