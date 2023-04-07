Since the start of 2023, 98 cars have been reported stolen in the Fairbanks area.
Of those, 67 cars were reported stolen to Fairbanks police, two cars were reported stolen to North Pole police, and 29 cars were reported stolen in the Fairbanks North Star Borough to Alaska State Troopers.
In the city of Fairbanks, there were 186 total car thefts reported in 2022 and 184 total car thefts reported in 2021.
According to a Fairbanks Police Department news release, car thefts are occurring at any time of day and in various locations around Fairbanks.
The news release also stated that the majority of stolen cars were left unlocked and running with the keys in the ignition.
“It is common for thefts to go up in the winter months because more folks are leaving their cars running to stay warm,” Fairbanks police spokesperson, Teal Soden, said.
Fairbanks police recommend that residents keep their cars locked at all times, never leave their keys in their car, avoid leaving valuables inside a car, and never leave their car unattended while it’s running and has the keys in it.
It is illegal to leave your car running with the keys in it while unattended, according to Alaska Administrative Code 14.
“No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle may permit it to stand unattended by an adult person without first stopping the engine, placing the transmission in gear or in park position, locking the ignition, removing the key from the ignition and, if there is not a reasonable possibility of freezing, setting the brake,” Section 13 AAC Chapter 2 Section 480 states.
