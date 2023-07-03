After a four-year hiatus, the Fairbanks Mutt March returned Sunday for the first time since 2019. On a hot and sunny summer’s day, scores of dogs and their owners gathered to celebrate their pets and the importance of animal shelters. The Sirius Sled Dog Rescue had a number of puppies available for adoption.
The march of canines and owners began just after noon as participants started down the quarter-mile walk around the park, guided by volunteers and Animal Control. At the end of the path, participants congregated at the Moose Creek Pavilion. There, booths offered food, cotton candy, face painting, and drinks for the heat.
A number of shelters and other dog service companies were in attendance. ABC K-9 INC ran an agility course, where dogs could run through tubes, ramps, and other obstacles while timed.
The Golden Retriever Rescue administered Alaska Kennel Club’s “canine good citizen,” which tested training and behavior. Dogs were tested on their acceptance of strangers, training, and sociability.
Mary Ann Fortune, founder of the Mutt March, dubbed the event’s return for its 20th year a success. She noticed “a nice turnout” and said that “the event itself has been wonderful” despite setbacks from dormancy over the pandemic.
This year’s march had more volunteers than ever, and Fortune predicted that this year’s event will help revive the march.
Participant Karen Deatherage called the march “a great way to socialize your dogs,” as well as giving awareness to shelters across Fairbanks and their programs.
The Mutt March plans on returning again next July, bringing fun for pets and their owners alike.
Contact Cameron White at cwhite@newsminer.com.