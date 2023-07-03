After a four-year hiatus, the Fairbanks Mutt March returned Sunday for the first time since 2019. On a hot and sunny summer’s day, scores of dogs and their owners gathered to celebrate their pets and the importance of animal shelters. The Sirius Sled Dog Rescue had a number of puppies available for adoption.

The march of canines and owners began just after noon as participants started down the quarter-mile walk around the park, guided by volunteers and Animal Control. At the end of the path, participants congregated at the Moose Creek Pavilion. There, booths offered food, cotton candy, face painting, and drinks for the heat.

Contact Cameron White at cwhite@newsminer.com.