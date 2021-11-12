Vigil
Metro Creative

A candlelight prayer vigil and community gathering tonight will honor the memory of Harley Ray Titus.

Titus died Nov. 7 during a shooting at West Fairbanks Safeway, 3627 Airport Way. The vigil will start at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Safeway.

Call 907-347-6679 with questions.

Contact the newsroom at 907-459-7572.

Contact the newsroom at 907-459-7572.

Recommended for you