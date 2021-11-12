Candlelight vigil to honor Harley Titus Staff report Nov 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A candlelight prayer vigil and community gathering tonight will honor the memory of Harley Ray Titus.Titus died Nov. 7 during a shooting at West Fairbanks Safeway, 3627 Airport Way. The vigil will start at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Safeway. Call 907-347-6679 with questions.Contact the newsroom at 907-459-7572. Contact the newsroom at 907-459-7572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Submit your news & photos Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community. Submit here Newsletter Sign up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Breaking news, as it happens, in your in-box Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists