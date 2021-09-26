Local candidates opined on municipal budgets, the economy, mask mandates and more on Friday at the last political forum before the Oct. 5 elections.
Jeff Rentzel, a retired juvenile justice officer and candidate for school board Seat B, said schools should return to requiring students to memorize portions of the U.S. Constitution. The question was about the school board’s role in shaping history and civics curriculum.
“People are lost,” Rentzel said. “They have no idea what their rights are and what they are fighting for.”
Chrya Sanderson, former head of the school district support staff union and the Seat B incumbent, said the district has strong systems in place, expert staff and a committee, shaping curriculum.
“I don’t see where we need to change that,” she said.
They were joined by two other school board candidates along with hopefuls for the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, Fairbanks City Council, borough mayor and North Pole mayor at the forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, KUAC 89.9 FM and the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. KUAC broadcast the event, which was held at the Mona Lisa Drexler Borough Assembly Chambers. Some candidates participated by Zoom.
Board of Education
Erin Morotti, who is seeking reelection to school board Seat A, said education leaders should listen to the experts when it comes to whether or not to require school children to wear face masks due to Covid-19. Her opponent disagreed.
“I think masking is bad,” said accountant Sally Gant. “We are human beings, and we need to be able to see each other and reach out and touch each other.”
Real estate agent Andrew Graham is also challenging Morotti but did not participate in the forum.
Rentzel said masking should be about personal choice, while Sanderson said she trusts science and the experts.
Candidates were asked about their strengths and skills.
Sanderson noted her 35 years of experience working with students and staff, while Rentzel said he is passionate about youth and education. Gant said she would bring common sense to the school board and help calm a community frazzled by Covid-19, while Morotti said she works tirelessly sitting on committees, listening to people and reading emails.
“This year, more than ever, we need leadership that will prioritize our health and economic recovery,” Morotti said.
Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly
The six candidates vying for three seats on the Borough Assembly were asked about saving money in the borough budget.
Kristan Kelly, a school counselor, and Lance Roberts, a power systems analyst and former assemblyman, are both seeking Seat G.
Kelly said she would look at cutting administration, legal costs and assembly stipends. Roberts scrutinized new borough facilities that are planned to be built and public transportation.
“We’ve got bus lines with almost no riders,” he said.
Life coach Patricia Silva and lawyer and Planning Commissioner Savannah Fletcher are squaring off for Seat F.
Silva favors limited, effective government, she said, while Fletcher said she would look for ways to gain efficiencies before cutting programs.
Businessman Kevin McKinley, who is seeking Seat A along with former state legislator David Guttenberg, said services need to be prioritized.
“It’s time for our community to start looking at what we want and what we need,” McKinley said.
Guttenberg would prioritize keeping up with building maintenance, he said.
When asked if face masks should be required to be worn in borough facilities, Guttenberg said borough leaders have limited authority but “we have a responsibility to each other.”
“The hospital is in crisis,” he added.
McKinley opposes mask mandates. Silva said face masks cause health problems, including oxygen deprivation. Fletcher accused Silva of spreading misinformation.
“The more we spread these lies, the more people are dying,” said Fletcher, who supports mask requirements but not vaccine requirements.
Public health interventions have gone too far, according to Roberts, who would never support mandates, he said.
Kelly said leaders should “follow the science” and listen to the experts. She noted that doctors in Fairbanks are asking for help.
“We are in a pandemic. This is about ... doing right in our community for a short time,” she said.
Fairbanks City Council
Four candidates are seeking election or reelection to two seats on the Fairbanks City Council. They were asked about the Polaris Building, anti-bias training and more.
“The one concept that everyone tends to agree on is that everyone agrees (the Polaris Building) needs to come down,” said June Rogers, a businesswoman and retired arts council director who is seeking reelection to Seat B. Pastor Jonathan Bagwill is her challenger.
Bagwill said there are lots of ideas for what to do with the condemned downtown hotel and no perfect answer.
Councilwoman Shoshana Kun, a substance abuse counselor seeking reelection to Seat A, described the Polaris Building as the most difficult $10 million question in Fairbanks. Businessman and former city Mayor Jerry Cleworth is Kun’s challenger. Both Cleworth and Kun mentioned the ongoing effort to secure federal assistance to deal with the decrepit building.
On the question of anti-bias training at the city, Kun said it breaks down barriers and encourages learning but it should not be mandatory. Cleworth said it depends on how the training is done. He’d like to hear feedback from people who have gone through it.
“Is it needed for everyone?” asked Bagwill. “I don’t think it’s as big a problem as what people are letting on.”
Rogers participated in the city’s anti-bias training. People were quiet at the start but by the end, there was a good “give and take,” she said. The training should be repeated but not required, she added.
Borough mayor
Incumbent Bryce Ward is facing two challengers for the borough’s top executive job.
Contesting the contractor and landlord’s reelection are Robert Shields, founder of the Alliance for Reason and Knowledge and former canvasser for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Al Gross, and Chris Ludtke, a blaster at Fort Knox Gold Mine.
Shields is running to help the borough lead the world in renewable energies. Ludtke wants to reduce taxes, reduce government and protect property rights.
Ward aims to continue looking for government efficiencies while streamlining processes for residents. If reelected, he would continue addressing building maintenance and replacement needs with the possibility of combining services to save on costs, he said.
Shields called for a major overhaul of the power grid and noted climate change as one of the borough’s biggest challenges.
“Until we address this, we are stuck dealing with the high cost of energy, bad air,” he said.
If elected, Ludtke said he would press for school choice and push to sell off lands owned by the borough to spur development.
On air pollution, which is caused by winter temperature inversions trapping tailpipe and stovepipe emissions at ground level, the mayor said he supports ongoing programs, such as the wood stove changeout program.
“Let’s talk about nuclear,” Ludtke said. “For some reason, that never gets brought up.”
Shield called for more public-private partnerships.
North Pole mayor
This race is a rematch between Mayor Mike Welch, a retired air traffic controller who is seeking a second term, and Councilman Thomas McGhee, owner of a driver training school.
Both agreed that the North Pole Police Department is doing a good job and that North Pole has no need for its own solid waste disposal program. The borough should continue to provide that service, they said. They also agreed that the ban on cannabis companies in North Pole is here to stay. They disagreed on the most important challenges facing the city.
Welch said leaders should plan for the future by looking at expanding city borders and consider a new planned development.
McGhee said the city needs to court small business owners to get more involved in municipal affairs.
Welch also wants to look at building a central heating plant in North Pole, which he said would cut diesel fuel burning in half, save money and improve air quality.
The future is in natural gas, according to McGhee.
“We have finally gotten gas lines installed,” he said.
The expense to convert home heating devices to burn natural gas is the problem, he added.
“We need the borough’s assistance,” McGhee said.