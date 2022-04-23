Declaring that “a dude is a dude,” Sarah Palin told delegates at the Alaska Republican Convention Saturday that laws barring transgender athletes from women’s sports need to be strengthened.
“Those dudes should not be competing in women’s sports. Fake feminists out there are taking us backwards by supporting this idea that biological males should be competing against women,” Palin said at a question-and-answer forum in Fairbanks.
The debate featured five Republicans vying for Alaska’s only seat in the U.S. House. A special election in June will determine who will finish the term of U.S. Rep. Don Young.
In one of the few exchanges that differentiated the candidates, Alaska Native businesswoman Tara Sweeney told the audience that “we need to remember that these individuals who are struggling with sexual identity are human beings. They need to have the proper support networks during a difficult journey.”
Sweeney’s comments were met with gasps and boos in the conference hall at the Westmark Hotel, where hundreds of Republican delegates gathered for the 8 a.m. forum.
Although 48 people have filed papers to run in the June special primary, only five GOP candidates with name recognition grabbed spots on the panel at the GOP convention in Fairbanks.
During the question-and-answer session with moderator Craig Campbell, the candidates had the opportunity to talk about their backgrounds and introduce their political views and positions.
Other candidates at the forum were software developer Nick Begich III, former state Sen. John Coghill of Fairbanks and Sen. Josh Revak of Anchorage.
Begich drew a standing ovation when he said: “Women are women, and men are men,” in discussing his opposition to proposed regulations under Title IX to protect transgender athletes from discrimination.
Begich is the grandson of Democrat Nick Begich, who represented Alaska in the U.S. House 50 years ago. On Friday, the Alaska Republican Party supported endorsing Begich’s campaign for Congress, which he shared on Twitter.
“I come from the business side unlike many of the people seeking this seat,” Begich said at the debate, referring to other candidates at the forum.
“In Alaska, we have to have an ambassador ready to open up the private sector and bring that experience to the table,” Begich said.
Begich also was the first contender to directly challenge another candidate at an otherwise perfunctory forum. Referring to Palin, the perceived frontrunner, Begich said: “She has not contributed to a single [Alaska] Republican since 2008.”
“I think it is important to put your money where your mouth is,” Begich told Palin, who is endorsed by Trump. “I have given thousands of dollars to Republicans.’’
By contrast, former Sen. John Coghill of Fairbanks was described by each of the other panelists as the candidate they would most likely want to see as No. 2, if they advanced to No. 1 in a ranked choice voting list.
The special election to fill Young’s seat will be the first time that Alaskans vote under the new election system.
Coghill described himself to the audience as a Christian businessman, former history teacher and retired state lawmaker. “I have a prudent track record. I can work both sides of the aisle and stay true to my principles,” Coghill said. “I hope you endorse the whole five of us.”
Revak, an Iraqi war veteran and state senator who previously worked in Young’s office in Washington, D.C., also emphasized his willingness to build consensus to deliver results for Alaska.
“We only get one seat in the U.S. House. Don Young showed us how critically important it is to make strategic relationships [in Congress], regardless of their views or whether we like someone or not,” said Revak, a Purple Heart veteran. “The folks in Alaska are counting on us.”