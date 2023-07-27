Shanly Precinct

Gary Black/News-Miner

The polling location at Beaver Sports is shown Oct. 4, 2022.

 Gary Black/News-Miner

The filing period for the Oct. 3 municipal elections closes at 5 p.m Monday for Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, Board of Education, the Interior Gas Utility board, and for the North Pole and Fairbanks city councils.

Some seats have received multiple candidates while others remain open or have only one candidate.

