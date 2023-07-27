The filing period for the Oct. 3 municipal elections closes at 5 p.m Monday for Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, Board of Education, the Interior Gas Utility board, and for the North Pole and Fairbanks city councils.
Some seats have received multiple candidates while others remain open or have only one candidate.
For Fairbanks, city council seats E and F are open for election this year. According to the Fairbanks City Clerk’s office, incumbents Lonny Marney and John Ringstad are the only ones to file for re-election.
North Pole has two council seats open with the terms for Councilmembers DeJohn Cromer and Aino Welch ending. North Pole City Clerk Melissa Dionne said two people have filed as of Wednesday. Benjamin “Benny” Williams, board president of the Santa’s Seniors Center and Ellen Glab, the city’s former human resources manager, have filed for the seats.
Borough Assembly Seats D, E and H are on the ballot this year.
As of Wednesday, incumbent Tammie Wilson and challenger Liz Reeves-Ramos, an Adult Protective Services employee, have filed for Seat D. Reeves-Ramos ran in 2022 for Seat I and narrowly lost to Assemblymember Barbara Haney.
Incumbent Assemblymember Jimi Cash and North Pole resident and pipefitter Nick LaJiness have filed for Seat E.
Former Fairbanks City Councilmember Aaron Gibson and Scott Crass, a Fairbanks resident and computer scientist at the Alaska Volcano Observatory, have filed for Seat H. Incumbent Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski is termed out.
On the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education, Seats E, F and G are open.
Incumbent school board member Tim Doran and Fairbanks resident Michael Humphrey have filed for Seat E. In Seat F, incumbent April Smith and Fairbanks resident and biologist Bobby Burgess have both filed.
Meredith Maple, a Fairbanks resident and executive director of the Fairbanks Children’s Museum, has filed for Seat G. Incumbent Maggie Matheson so far has not filed.
Two of Interior Gas Utility’s at-large seats — C and D — are open. Jim Dodson, retired chief executive officer of Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, has filed for Seat C, currently held by Luke Hopkins. No one has filed for Seat D, currently held by Bert Bell.
Nomination paperwork for Assembly, school board and IGU board seats can be obtained online at fnsb.gov/elections or at the Borough Clerk’s office in the Juanita Helms Administration Center, 907 Terminal St. in Fairbanks.
Eligible Fairbanks City Council candidates must contact and obtain candidate forms from the Fairbanks City Clerk’s office, 800 Cushman St or online at www.fairbanksalaska.us.
Eligible candidates for North Pole’s seats must contact and obtain candidate forms from the North Pole City Clerk’s office, 125 Snowman Lane or online at northpolealaska.com.
Eligible candidates for the borough, school board and IGU’s board must be qualified Alaska voters who live within the borough, have lived in the borough for at least a year prior to the filing period, and cannot be a candidate for more than one elected office at a time. Fairbanks and North Pole city council candidates must live within their respective city limits. All seats for three-year terms are considered at-large for their respective agencies.
The deadline is Aug. 7 for candidates to withdraw their names from the election.
Voters have until Sept. 3 to either register to vote or update their voter registration information online with the Alaska Division of Elections at www.elections.alaska.gov.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.