Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle is retiring, and applications are open for his replacement.

Five attorneys have applied for a position on the Fairbanks Superior Court.

Judge Paul Lyle was appointed to the Fairbanks Superior Court on Feb. 19, 2008, by former Gov. Sarah Palin. He replaced Judge Niesje J. Steinkruger. Lyle will retire July 20 because he will meet the mandatory retirement age of 70.

