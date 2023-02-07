Five attorneys have applied for a position on the Fairbanks Superior Court.
Judge Paul Lyle was appointed to the Fairbanks Superior Court on Feb. 19, 2008, by former Gov. Sarah Palin. He replaced Judge Niesje J. Steinkruger. Lyle will retire July 20 because he will meet the mandatory retirement age of 70.
The Alaska Judicial Council will evaluate each applicant through background investigations, personal interviews and a survey of other attorneys. A public hearing will take place in May, 2023. The seven-member council will nominate two or more candidates to Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Tom V. Jamgochian is a district court judge in Palmer. He graduated from the University of California, Hastings College of Law, in 2004 and has practiced law for over 18 years.
Risa Leonard is a magistrate judge in Fairbanks. She graduated Syracuse University College of Law in 2008 and has practiced law for over 11 years.
William T. Montgomery is a district court judge in Bethel. He graduated from William Mitchell College of Law in 2010 and has practiced law for over 10 years.
Spenser J. Ruppert is a magistrate judge in Fairbanks. He graduated from Seattle University School of Law in 2015 and has practiced law for 7 years.
Amy K. Welch is in private practice in Fairbanks. She graduated from the University of Utah, S.J. Quinney College of Law, in 2013 and has practiced law for over 8 years.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com