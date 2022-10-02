Valerie Therrien

Valerie is a 46 year resident of the city of Fairbanks. She has two daughters and three grandchildren. Valerie has been an attorney in private practice in the city since 1976. She has had the pleasure of serving the community through four terms on the Borough Assembly and three terms on the City Council. She currently serves on the board of directors of the Alaska Municipal League, the City Permanent Review Board, the Finance and Legislative committees, as well as the Polaris Working Group. She is a member of Immaculate Conception Church and the Tanana Valley League of Women Voters. Valerie has been an election judge for many years. She has also served as a Girl Scout leader. Valerie is proud to be a Rotarian, and a leader for Fairbanks. Valerie is a hard working and tenacious leader for the community.

— Valerie Therrien