Valerie is a 46 year resident of the city of Fairbanks. She has two daughters and three grandchildren. Valerie has been an attorney in private practice in the city since 1976. She has had the pleasure of serving the community through four terms on the Borough Assembly and three terms on the City Council. She currently serves on the board of directors of the Alaska Municipal League, the City Permanent Review Board, the Finance and Legislative committees, as well as the Polaris Working Group. She is a member of Immaculate Conception Church and the Tanana Valley League of Women Voters. Valerie has been an election judge for many years. She has also served as a Girl Scout leader. Valerie is proud to be a Rotarian, and a leader for Fairbanks. Valerie is a hard working and tenacious leader for the community.
What approach would you bring when creating the city’s budget
Our current mayor will prepare a budget for the council’s review, before a new mayor is sworn in. As Mayor, I can modify the budget to present my ideas to the council. We must have a balanced budget. Depending on the outcome of the vote to remove the cap within the cap, we may be able to inflation proof our budget, which we have been unable to do currently.
Snow removal is a top community priority. That requires the administration to understand this immense task and provide the oversight to position Public Works as a priority. My approach is to have enough funds to fully implement a snow removal schedule that equitably covers all the city streets more than one or two times a year.
I will continue to provide incentives to our employees to remain at their jobs. The Council approved a capital incentive bonus, 10%, based on any department savings. I want to broaden this bonus to all employees.
I will add funds in the budget to staff a third ambulance. I don’t want our citizens, especially the elderly and vulnerable, to have to wait for 45 minutes or longer at a time, for this vital service.
Do you support the cap-within-the-cap ballot measure? If does not pass, how can the city diversify its revenue sources?
This ballot proposition does not do away with the tax cap, which I support. I voted to place the cap within the cap ballot measure before the voters and I support its approval. I will be voting yes on both propositions. If the cap within a cap is approved, the residents of Fairbanks will receive an increase in their property tax exemption from $20,000 to $50,000.00, which should offset any small increase in the property taxes due to the removal of the cap within a cap.
If it does not pass, as mayor, I will review all our revenue sources. The biggest jump in our revenue sources is the bed tax revenues. This year we saw an increase in the taxes we received due to the tourism industry having a good year and the increase in the cost of hotel rooms. By supporting the visitor industry, we can see more revenue come to the city.
How will you address the Fairbanks Police Department’s current challenges including recruitment and retention? 144 words
Turnover in the police department is hurting our community. I recently voted for the police and dispatch collective bargaining agreement which gave needed salary raises for our police officers and dispatchers. These increases should bring new officers and dispatchers to the city, filling our vacancies and will support and retain our current employees. I also voted for the bonus system for lateral hires of police officers, which has helped fill some of the vacancies.
Forming a joint endeavor with the university to recruit criminal justice students to apprentice with the department will encourage our young people to remain in Fairbanks and start their careers with the Fairbanks Police Department. I would encourage the council to provide scholarship assistance to recruit these young people.
The city council had before us on Monday, September 26, an ordinance to hire a community outreach officer, who job is recruitment and retention. I support this new position.
The city also needs to address the need for child care in the dispatch center. I will work with the hospital to seek child care that will accommodate our employees’ needs.
What role, if any, should the mayor play on the Diversity Council? Should the mayor have a seat on the Diversity Council?
I believe the mayor should attend the meetings and be the Chair of the Diversity Council. As Mayor, I will bring the leadership necessary to invigorate the Council and lead them in their duties to create a community that is diverse and flourishing by their efforts.
What can the city of Fairbanks do to bring business traffic back to the downtown core?
We need to stress the number of parking spaces available for individuals to use and increase the number of hours of free parking at the parking garage to fit our citizens’ needs. It would be wonderful to have the Yukon Quest start from Second Avenue again. I would encourage more events, such as small street fairs or flea markets, which would bring more people to see our great downtown.
I will direct the police department to provide a greater police presence to alleviate the concerns of community members. Several public safety assistants recently approved would help with this issue.
Prompt snow removal is of major importance. Swift cleaning of downtown streets is an essential component of the economic vitality of downtown. The struggling businesses of the downtown core deserve no less.
Developing the Polaris space is vitally important to the health of downtown Fairbanks. Public meetings to form a plan for the new space left by the Polaris Building, will chart our course, and provide a new vision for our downtown. The options for that space are unlimited.
How should the city address the problem of Fairbanks’ growing homeless population?
I am concerned about the winter approaching and the need to find housing for our homeless population. It is incumbent upon all of us in the community to respond and assist, in whatever way we are able, the many agencies that are working together to meet community needs in the difficult circumstances that so many people are facing.
A new grant from the Rasmuson Foundation is a welcome gift that will help the city to continue its stellar work on the issue of housing and homelessness in the Interior.
Additionally, the new Crisis Now program employs a full-time director, working at City Hall. Using the Crisis Now model, when a call comes in through dispatch, rather than sending a police officer, a trained social service worker responds to the call. This has saved an enormous amount of police time and Fairbanks is a shining example in Alaska of how this program works for better and more efficient assistance to persons in need of specialized services.