My roots come from rural Iowa and Illinois, where my sister and I were raised by our single mother until I was in the 5th grade. My mom is a nurse, and my stepfather was a manager at a factory that manufactured airplane parts. I attended college at Iowa State University as a communications major and was satisfied with the projection of living in the great Midwest. That was until I was asked to move to Alaska for “one year” with a friend who waited tables at the same BBQ restaurant. After months of planning, we packed an S-10 Chevy manual pickup truck that we had painted the words “North to Alaska” on, and made our way through the Pacific Northwest and Inside Passage landing in Anchorage on a 92 degree day. That fateful decision was made nearly 20 years ago, and in 2010 I moved to Fairbanks.
What borough services need to be cut or added?
I think the level of services we are providing is adequate at the moment. Our priority should be in filling vacant positions for services that are currently funded to maintain an operational borough.
What are your ideas for addressing the borough government workforce shortage ?
With the current workforce shortage, and with many or most departments at the Borough short-staffed, I think our efforts should be focused on retaining and attracting good public employees. Additionally, the FNSB can support funding for educational opportunities from pre-K to UA, good hospitals and quality of life options that keep people in the borough. Finally, the FNSB should be advocating for renewable energy innovation that will reduce our reliance on fossil fuels to heat our homes. Our energy costs are expensive and contribute to unhealthy living conditions in our air and in our homes. People today are seeking the full package and balance of work, life and family, and local leaders can work together so that the FNSB offers a living wage with great benefits and also the promise of a community we all enjoy living in.
The local allocation to public education is too much, too little or just right? Explain.
I don’t think there can ever be too much investment in education, as long as it is being administered well. Good administration of funding starts with an appreciation of those in the classroom: educators and students, and that includes fair bargaining. The State of Alaska should allow for the local contribution to be added to the state basic need, not subtracted from it. The way it is now, FNSB residents get punished for placing a higher value on education by funding it above the basic need, and that’s just not right. Our schools are the backbone of our community and an investment in the future: our children. It’s important that voters recognize a strong school board should hold the administration accountable for adequate funding of educators to make the best learning environment possible.
What can be done to address the housing shortage in the borough?
I authored the 10-year tax exemption for new construction on residential homes, along with Mayor Ward and Tammie Wilson, and supported the tax credit for energy efficient construction. These are examples of incentivizing builders to build quality homes at a faster rate to address lacking housing opportunities in the FNSB. I think it’s imperative to remember that we have struggled with adequate housing for our residents for a long time, and while the influx of the military has exacerbated the issue, we need to find solutions for quality and affordable housing, particularly for the unhoused and our senior population who already live here. My ideas to increase housing options include bringing affordable homes onto the market with start-up funds in a public-private partnership and continuing to leverage these partnerships as a way to turn vacant or deteriorated property into affordable housing that adds to the tax rolls.
How can the borough diversify its revenues?
The borough can consider an increase to user fees or consider a conversation on taxes.
Is the road service area model working? Why or why not?
I don’t think it’s working well. The powers of the Borough allow a collection of taxes to manage road maintenance since the Borough does not have an area-wide power to do so. However, each contract is still managed by the Borough. We have the most road service areas in the state by nearly 100. We saw last year that heavy snow damaged the roads and washed out some during spring break-up, and residents called the Borough to help. Unfortunately, the Borough could not help in these situations, and the road service areas are left with a “pass the hat” situation. In areas where residents can afford it and have the know-how to fix the problem, it works. But in areas where there is not the expertise or the money to manage roads, they devolve into disrepair. We can expect more devastating weather events that will most likely supersede an area’s ability to collect taxes to cover the need, and I don’t think the FNSB is prepared to handle this level of devastation, which threatens public safety. This is the kind of event the Climate Action Plan is working to address for Borough operations.