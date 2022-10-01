Mindy O'Neall

My roots come from rural Iowa and Illinois, where my sister and I were raised by our single mother until I was in the 5th grade. My mom is a nurse, and my stepfather was a manager at a factory that manufactured airplane parts. I attended college at Iowa State University as a communications major and was satisfied with the projection of living in the great Midwest. That was until I was asked to move to Alaska for “one year” with a friend who waited tables at the same BBQ restaurant. After months of planning, we packed an S-10 Chevy manual pickup truck that we had painted the words “North to Alaska” on, and made our way through the Pacific Northwest and Inside Passage landing in Anchorage on a 92 degree day. That fateful decision was made nearly 20 years ago, and in 2010 I moved to Fairbanks.

