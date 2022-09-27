Melissa Burnett

My name is Melissa Burnett, and I am running for Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Seat D.

I moved here 16 years ago and have three children in the FNSBSD. I’ve been volunteering my time in Fairbanks for over a decade, heavily involved in a wide variety of youth sports functions. I’ve been a Baseball League Coordinator, assistant coach, and sat on the Interior Baseball League Board. I’m a hockey team manager six years running; I head-coached my daughter’s soccer team; I’m the announcer at the Mitchell Raceway and North Pole Speedway; and I sit on the Greater Fairbanks Racing Association Board.