My name is Melissa Burnett, and I am running for Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Seat D.
I moved here 16 years ago and have three children in the FNSBSD. I’ve been volunteering my time in Fairbanks for over a decade, heavily involved in a wide variety of youth sports functions. I’ve been a Baseball League Coordinator, assistant coach, and sat on the Interior Baseball League Board. I’m a hockey team manager six years running; I head-coached my daughter’s soccer team; I’m the announcer at the Mitchell Raceway and North Pole Speedway; and I sit on the Greater Fairbanks Racing Association Board.
I started as a part-time, weekend radio host six years ago and have since earned the titles of program director, overseeing advertisements and the coordination of 10 radio stations in Fairbanks and Anchorage, as well as production manager and morning show host of 96.9, The River.
What are the three biggest challenges facing the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District?
The three biggest challenges facing our school district are student enrollment, hiring and retaining teachers as well as working towards a fair contract, also finding and hiring a new superintendent. I would also add working on our bus situation. It is imperative to families that their children get to school and on time.
As school funding has been decreasing, what three programs would you cut, if necessary, and what three programs would you fight to keep?
When it comes to budget cuts, in a perfect world we would like everything funded. That’s not where we are or how it works. It is difficult to pinpoint what needs to be cut as so much as already been taken away. As for what I would fight to keep, I would fight for our teachers and support staff, our nurses and CTE programs.
How would you resolve a conflict between a parent’s vision of what should be taught in class versus the teacher’s vision of what should be taught in class?
As a mother of three, it is important for parents and teachers to work together. First and foremost, the curriculum should be adhered to. Parents rights must also remain in the forefront of our vision. Teachers can and have in the past offered different structured work outside of the subject matter in which is up for discussion. Teachers need to be respected, but parents also deserve respect. I can’t issue a blanket statement on this as each situation would be different.
What are your ideas for stabilizing school bus transportation?
When it comes to our bus situation, its not something that is unique to Fairbanks. Busing issues are nationwide. It is important for our community to come together. I would like to look to our PTAs to help organize carpools and rideshares as we navigate the current staffing issues at Durham. Our community can help solve these issues temporarily.
What can the district do to attract and retain quality teachers?
Attracting and retaining quality teachers starts with a fair deal through negotiations. Especially for new incoming teachers. We also need to work on supporting our teachers better than we have in the past. They have been given responsibility after responsibility without any compensation or support. Respect from the top down also goes a long way. With better support, more respect and a willingness to listen to the ones who are the glue of this foundation, we can be an attractive place to teach again.
When was the last time you visited a public school and what was the reason?
I visit our public schools daily. Two out of three of my children attend our brick-and-mortar schools. I also have been a Girl Scout parent, and we utilize the school buildings, a sports parent and a volunteer for many activities at our schools in the last few years. I volunteer on field trips and in the classroom any chance that I am able.