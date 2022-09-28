I am a born and raised Alaskan with the experience in education and business to deal with the problems facing our schools.
I have served as a teacher both here in the U.S. and overseas. I have been a dean, vice principal and principal. I spent a career in middle school education working with at-risk youth and children with disabilities.
I understand the challenges our teachers and educators face and how to make the most of a limited budget.
I have shown my commitment to arts and education through my service on boards for organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club, Fairbanks Montessori School and Santa’s Helpers. I have served as co-chair for our local United Way.
I have a history of leading businesses and schools our of financial crisis. I want to put my abilities to work for our students and teachers.
— Les Nichols
What are the three biggest challenges facing the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District?
1. Leadership (hiring a superintendent) and relationships between the board, administration and staff.
2. Budgeting
3. Teacher retention and recruitment.
4. Academic achievement. (I add this fourth item because it is the end objective, and it is accomplished by addressing the other three.)
As school funding has been decreasing, what three programs would you cut, if necessary, and what three programs would you fight to keep?
Before jumping to cuts, it is important to maximize student enrollment, thereby maximizing the possible funding. I have dedicated roughly two-thirds of my campaign budget to help inform our community about the benefits of getting our enrollment maximized by October. This is when the enrollment count starts. That count determines how much money our public schools will receive. The second step is to build a budget around our teachers. That means developing a plan that allocates enough funding to pay for the number of teachers required to meet a student-to-teacher ratio that will allow for our teachers and students to be successful. Lowering student-to-teacher ratios increases the quality of class time by reducing behavior issues, providing each student with more contact time, and making it easier for teachers to implement necessary accommodations to increase student success. It also decreases demand on administrative staff by lowering the number of discipline issues. Everything else is second to this.
How would you resolve a conflict between a parent’s vision of what should be taught in class versus the teacher’s vision of what should be taught in class?
I would start by acknowledging that parents are the authority when it comes to their children. They entrust the district with their children, and the district has to maintain that trust in the academic education of their children. Where we see disagreement, most often, is in topics that bridge religious, political or moral grounds, especially in the realm of sex education and health. Schools need to be a neutral ground when it comes to political and religious agendas so all children feel safe and welcome in our schools.
Next I would acknowledge that what should be taught in class is dictated by the district’s adopted curriculum. Following the curriculum allows parents to see what is coming and bring up concerns in advance. It is the job of the school board to listen to parents’ concerns on curriculum topics and consider them in curriculum changes. It is the superintendent’s responsibility to ensure that the curriculum is being faithfully followed in the schools. The board should encourage parents to participate in the curriculum committee to advocate for the changes they feel are necessary.
What are your ideas for stabilizing school bus transportation?
I reached out to the PTA to inquire about the potential of starting a grassroots effort to create carpool sign-ups through the PTA. I hope they can meet and start working on this idea before October enrollment counts start. The shortage of drivers is driven by the same worker shortage that affects every other industry across the country. Right now there are roughly 5 million job seekers for 11 million jobs. It is not likely that the transportation problems will be resolved quickly. It should improve as the road construction season comes to an end and seasonal workers return to other commercial driving jobs like driving buses. I think it is very important that parents and families start to address this problem as a community rather than waiting on the worker shortage to be resolved. It is my hope that the PTA agree to help by putting parents in contact with each other to build a support network to get our kids to school until the transportation problems are resolved. We need to continue to look for partnerships and recruiting efforts to fill the empty positions as aggressively as possible. I would like to help the district reach out into the community to develop partnerships to help communicate the job opportunities more effectively.
What can the district do to attract and retain quality teachers?
First, we have to stop the bleed. If you don’t take care of your people, someone else will. We have to stop losing our teachers and educators. The district has to stop making the teachers fight for basic support like planning time and bathroom breaks. The district needs to stop putting teachers on the chopping block every time there is a budget issue. We can’t threaten their livelihood every year and expect teachers to want to stay. Without teachers, we don’t have schools. They need to be protected as the first priority in the budget. The district needs to ask how the administrators and board can support our teachers. Then the district needs to listen to the answers and figure out how to get teachers what they need to do a great job. We need to acknowledge that teachers are not paid well. If we do not, they will continue to find opportunities elsewhere.
In terms of recruitment, we need to look at the hire to retire ratio to see how we can restructure pay for new teachers to be a more attractive starting point than other districts for new teachers. Striving to be the best place to start a career in education helps. In my discussions with the current administration, it also seems that they need to update their recruiting methods. The district has two recruiters, and we need to be looking at better ways to generate leads through social media platforms and targeted e-campaigns.
We also need to examine the barriers to entry. There are very few states that will accept a teaching certificate from another state. When my wife moved to Fairbanks, she held a teaching certificate from Florida. In order to teach here she would have to have gone back to school and taken classes like Alaska geography and Native Alaskan governance before being certified to teach in her subject area of theater and dance. It cost time and money to take these additional classes and I would argue did little or nothing to improve her skills as a teacher. So, like many other teachers, she opted not to and pursued other opportunities. We need to do more to recognize the certifications and achievements of experienced teachers that are coming from outside. We need them more than they need us.
When was the last time you visited a public school and what was the reason?
I have two children in the district, and I take them to school daily.