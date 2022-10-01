My name is Kuba (Coo-buh) Grzeda (rhymes with “agenda”). I’m Fairbanks-grown, nonpartisan, here to listen and here to help.
I was born in Wroclaw, Poland, and came to the United States as a baby while my parents pursued the American dream.
Whether it be scrubbing walls at the Bread Line, helping at the Senior Games, staffing the Boys and Girls Club Annual Gala, or as a coach for youth soccer, running and cross country skiing, I love giving back to our community.
I co-founded 49th Rising, an organization dedicated to ending sexual violence in Alaska, and taught classes about technology at UAF’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. It’s also been an honor to be vice president of Running Club North, which puts on many community running events, including the Equinox Marathon.
As a project coordinator for the Arctic Research Consortium of the U.S., I complete complex work for the National Science Foundation, working alongside many diverse partners to help advance arctic research.
— Kuba Grzeda
What borough services need to be cut or added?
I am wary of cutting services for borough residents. Residents want efficient and effective public schools, libraries, bus and trails systems and parks. In recent years, our administration has been appropriately cost conscious, eliminating redundancies and keeping us lean.
Mill rates have fallen, and we’ve operated with budgets well under the Borough tax cap. Our leaders, led by Mayor Bryce Ward, have guided us through a period of responsible spending.
It’s important to think long and hard about what candidates mean when their primary messaging is about shrinking local government and cutting costs.
What will these cuts mean for the effectiveness and ability of our administration to fund education, provide community services like public libraries, parks, bus services and the recycling program? How do these cuts affect our ability to invest in badly needed infrastructure repair and in community spaces? Where will these cuts come from, and how will they impact the lives of you and your family?
We live in expensive times, and our local government is a partner in getting us through them, not an enemy. I urge you to elect local leaders who recognize this and who believe that our institutions are part of the solution.
What are your ideas for addressing the borough government workforce shortage?
Workforce shortages are not unique to our borough. To stand out, our leaders need to guarantee safe and productive working conditions, great benefits and competitive pay. We need to foster a positive and effective work-place culture. Government employees need to feel respected and should be fairly compensated.
Our borough is also one of the most unique and beautiful places to live in in the world. Explore Fairbanks plays a pivotal role in sharing that message within the tourism industry: The Borough should explore tapping that talent to help with recruitment, with an emphasis remaining on hiring and training locals first.
Key positions remain unfilled within our borough government. Well-paid, local jobs are an important investment in our community and our future. We need to make sure that Borough jobs are competitive with the private sector in pay, benefits and quality of working conditions.
The local allocation to public education is too much, too little or just right? Explain.
There is room within the local contribution formula for the Assembly to fund our school district above the current funding levels. The Borough has consistently provided funds to the school district at the level it has asked for. If the school district asks for more funding from our Borough Assembly, I believe it would be appropriate and beneficial to our community to provide that funding.
I have been endorsed by both our teacher and education support staff unions, Fairbanks Education Association (FEA) and Education Support Staff Association (ESSA). My mom has been an educator with our school district for over 20 years. Public education is the bedrock of our community and should be robust and well-funded.
What can be done to address the housing shortage in the borough?
I bought a home in our borough last year, and I understand how the reality of high costs — and, now, higher interest rates — is affecting residents. Many of my friends are recent homeowners or would like to be one day. It’s important that residents have the opportunity to own homes in the community they grew up in or moved to.
The borough has a program in place that allows contractors building quality, modern housing projects to apply to have the first 5 or 10 years of their property taxes waived. This can be an excellent motivator to expedite building much needed housing.
How can the borough diversify its revenues?
It is past time for the borough to hire a grant writer. The position has existed for years but has not been funded. Grant writing expertise would allow us to not only kickstart a wide variety of projects but would also pay for itself many times over.
Borough residents have made it loud and clear that they appreciate the tax cap mechanism as a way to keep spending in check, and I respect that. While borough spending is and has been below the tax cap, I do not support raising mill rates to bridge that gap.
Is the road service area model working? Why or why not?
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has over 100 road service areas, with several (volunteer) road commissioners per service area. Service quality varies across our community, and not every road belongs to a road service area. I believe that the road service area model is the future, but we need to build on its strengths while fine-tuning details to better serve residents.
It’s important to simplify the contracting process with our borough on many levels, but especially with our road service areas. Contractors of all sizes should feel comfortable applying for, maintaining and clearing our roads. I will work with our road commissioners and residents to improve road service across our community.