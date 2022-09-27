My name is Kaneisha Radgosky, and I am running for Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board Seat D. My fifth-grade son attends our public schools, and my husband, Michael, is a court services officer with the Alaska State Troopers.
With a Bachelor’s of Science in nursing from Langston University in Oklahoma, I made my way to Fairbanks almost a decade ago as a military spouse. I have served my community as a registered nurse for 13 years. Nursing has taken me into intensive care units, correctional facilities and medical surgical units. I’m currently employed by the Tanana Valley Clinic in the Family Medicine Department as well as at Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center. I also currently serve as a board member for Enep’ut Children’s Center.
The administration’s approach to closing Joy, Nordale and Anderson made me realize that we need a different approach on the school board.
What are the three biggest challenges facing the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District?
The superintendent search is among our biggest challenges. We must have a qualified superintendent, someone with a Type B administrative certificate with a superintendent endorsement. If that person comes from a different state, they should have a similar endorsement. We need a person that believes in the power and promise of public education. We need a person who is engaged in the community, visits schools and listens to educators. Finally, we need a person that, before a decision is made, they ask, ”How will this affect all students?”
We must have fair and transparent contract negotiations for our Educators — the tone of the now-stalled negotiations, currently at an impasse, is abysmal. Our educators must be treated with respect; their concerns must not be dismissed, and the district must support them. I have been paying attention to board decisions that are contrary to public testimony, specifically the elimination of schools and programs such as Joy Elementary, the elementary band and orchestra program, the district art center, just to name a few. This lack of collaboration is a big issue, and as a school board member I will continue to listen to the community and fight for what they are asking for.
As school funding has been decreasing, what three programs would you cut, if necessary, and what three programs would you fight to keep?
We have an $11 million budget deficit, and we have already cut the budget to the max; we have cut our budget beyond the point that it can provide ‘an excellent, equitable education in a safe, supportive environment so all students will succeed and contribute to a diverse and changing society. I do not support cutting any more programs or closing any more schools.
Now is the time to appropriately fund our children’s futures. We need to fund it adequately to the maximum by working together with the borough assembly and building connections with state legislators. We must partner with those that also believe in the power and promise of public education.
How would you resolve a conflict between a parent’s vision of what should be taught in class versus the teacher’s vision of what should be taught in class?
As a registered nurse, I deal with conflict between patients, providers, and insurance companies daily. I’d approach the parent’s vision vs. the teacher’s vision on what should be taught in class by continuously listening to understand the parent, even if I disagree. Empathy can often resolve a problem. I would focus on what the teacher and parent can do together to address the issue. When a parent can voice their concerns, they often have suggestions to fix the problem; the parent can be an incredible resource. Also, if there is an impasse, involve administration when necessary. If the teacher’s vision is guided by the curriculum standard developed by the state, the administration may need to take over so the teacher can focus on teaching.
What are your ideas for stabilizing school bus transportation?
There is a national workforce shortage in all sectors of our economy. The borough assembly has recently reallocated a million dollars in federal relief funds for premium pay for bus drivers. I am hopeful that this infusion of funds will not only show our bus drivers how much they are appreciated but also attract more bus drivers to our community. I also reached out to Durham (the school district’s bussing contractor) mid summer to inquire about what could help the lack of bus drivers. During this conversation, Durham seemed hopeful that when summer season jobs come to a close, drivers will return to Durham adding more drivers as early as October. I look forward to following up with Durham next month about their progress.
What can the district do to attract and retain quality teachers?
The school board and district administration must respect teachers and truly listen to them. They can show that respect by approaching negotiations with a clear interest in finding common ground and by offering competitive salaries, health benefits and a retirement package.
Improved working conditions can also help retain teachers. We can make sure that each school has strong leadership and enough time for meaningful professional collaboration. We need shared-decision making and to make sure that we have plenty of resources for both teachers and students. We can create local pathways into the profession, such as high school career pathways geared toward a career in education. Another way to attract teachers is right under our noses. We have numerous ESSA educators who are already committed to our students and live in our town. We have the ability to partner with the UAF education department in order to provide a para to professional pathway. Finally, we have to take care of our new teachers. It can take up to five years for a new teacher to really hit their stride. If we want to retain new teachers, we must provide strong mentorship and partnering.
When was the last time you visited a public school and what was the reason?
I was at my son’s school last week for the after-school pick up. At my child’s school, all caregivers enter the building for afternoon pickup. This fosters a sense of community connection to the school. Caregivers talk to each other while waiting for their students to be released. You can see the amazing student art decorating the walls and speak to the educators about any successes or concerns from the day. I love that his teacher shakes his hand as he exits the classroom for the day.