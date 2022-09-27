Kaneisha Radgosky

My name is Kaneisha Radgosky, and I am running for Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board Seat D. My fifth-grade son attends our public schools, and my husband, Michael, is a court services officer with the Alaska State Troopers.

With a Bachelor’s of Science in nursing from Langston University in Oklahoma, I made my way to Fairbanks almost a decade ago as a military spouse. I have served my community as a registered nurse for 13 years. Nursing has taken me into intensive care units, correctional facilities and medical surgical units. I’m currently employed by the Tanana Valley Clinic in the Family Medicine Department as well as at Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center. I also currently serve as a board member for Enep’ut Children’s Center.