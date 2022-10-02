David Pruhs

David Pruhs

Born and raised in Fairbanks. Attended Denali Elementary, Main Jr. High and Monroe Catholic High School. Earned a bachelor of science from California Polytechnic State University with a degree in business administration and concentration in real estate and finance.

Owner of Pruhs Real Estate Group and Board of Trade Real Estate School. Served on the Fairbanks City Council for six years, Alaska Real Estate Commission for four years, Clay Street Cemetery Commission for four years and both the FNSB Planning Commission and Board of Equalization for eight years each.