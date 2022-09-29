Crystal Tidwell

Crystal Tidwell is a hard-working Alaskan who genuinely cares for Fairbanks. A proud second-generation member of the International Union of Operating Engineers for over 15 years, Crystal passionately champions for construction and infrastructure improvement projects. She has a no-nonsense, can-do attitude and is a selfless public servant. She currently serves as a FNSB Planning Commissioner and a board member of Boys and Girls Club of Alaska. A former small business owner and supporter of our tourism industry, Crystal knows that Fairbanks is a destination community. Crystal is a strong advocate for children and schools. She is raising her two children in Fairbanks, from FNA head start through our public school system, and is committed to a future for Fairbanks that provides them opportunities to thrive after graduation. Simply put, Crystal cares, and she’s ready to work for Fairbanks!

