Crystal Tidwell is a hard-working Alaskan who genuinely cares for Fairbanks. A proud second-generation member of the International Union of Operating Engineers for over 15 years, Crystal passionately champions for construction and infrastructure improvement projects. She has a no-nonsense, can-do attitude and is a selfless public servant. She currently serves as a FNSB Planning Commissioner and a board member of Boys and Girls Club of Alaska. A former small business owner and supporter of our tourism industry, Crystal knows that Fairbanks is a destination community. Crystal is a strong advocate for children and schools. She is raising her two children in Fairbanks, from FNA head start through our public school system, and is committed to a future for Fairbanks that provides them opportunities to thrive after graduation. Simply put, Crystal cares, and she’s ready to work for Fairbanks!
What are the three most pressing issues facing the city of Fairbanks?
— Public safety: Our public safety officers are critically understaffed. It’s time to work together to recruit and retain qualified individuals for lifelong careers in these fields; we should not be a training ground for other cities. This is a public safety concern.
— Mental health: Homelessness, substance abuse and suicide are some of the most concerning issues in our community. Alaska rates second highest in the nation for suicide deaths of young people ages 10-24. We need to support our Crisis Now Team and police to increase awareness and explore all options for resources.
— Working Families: Fairbanks needs to aggressively pursue grant funding from the infrastructure package. This funding creates an exciting opportunity to invest in our city through new capital projects and workforce development.
How should the city address safety concerns among downtown visitors, residents and businesses?
First and foremost, getting our public safety officers fully staffed. Having fully staffed police and firefighters are the foundation of a desirable community. Having a desirable community is what will keep families living, working and playing in Fairbanks. Having families living, working and playing within our community will be the driver for new businesses to emerge. We must start with the foundational issues and grow from there. Purchasing a third ambulance will also improve current long wait times for our city residents when they call 911 and need emergency response.
What can the city of Fairbanks do to bring business traffic back to the downtown core?
By addressing public safety concerns, the downtown core will naturally become more attractive to businesses. Incentives for new businesses should be explored and implemented, and we should continue to market Fairbanks as a tourism destination to make the downtown core an attractive location to open a new business. Additionally, addressing the housing crisis by encouraging the repurpose of salvageable buildings, and continued incentivizing of new construction of single and multi-unit housing through property tax credits will bring people living in the downtown core.
How should the city address the problem of Fairbanks’ growing homeless population?
Sadly, mental health issues in Alaska rank far higher than most other states. Homelessness is a very complex issue and will not be solved overnight. The city needs to support and implement the “10-year plan to end homelessness” and other strategic plans from the Fairbanks Housing Association and the Homelessness Coalition. Continuing to support the Crisis Now team, continued grant funding for the outreach coordinator to work with our vulnerable population, and strengthening our partnerships with the many nonprofit agency that provide services in our community. All of these things are critically important to taking care of our people.
What lessons did the city learn with last winter’s snowpocalypse? How should the City Council budget for a service like this when the need for it varies so much from year to year?
As someone who has worked for the city of Fairbanks in the Public Works Department as a heavy equipment operator, plowing our winter roads, I have firsthand knowledge of what it takes to get that job done. While we may never have the ability to forecast our snow load from year to year, we do have the ability to adequately fund public works and support our workforce with competitive wages and benefits. This will help to retain a skilled workforce, especially with returning seasonal hires. Having the same seasonal workers return each year not only saves the city of Fairbanks money, but it also creates efficiency.
Do you support the cap-within-the-cap ballot measure? If it does not pass, how can the city diversify its revenue sources?
I do support removing the cap within the cap and increasing the residential exemption from $20K-50K. This will save homeowners money. Right now, city homeowners are the ones shouldering the burden of taxes. Two decades ago, we were getting nearly 30% of our city budget from State revenue sharing. In that same timeframe, we have gone from $6M in funding to just $2M. The city needs to do a better job working with lawmakers in Juneau to ensure that Fairbanks is receiving appropriate funding. This funding is essential to providing basic services to city residents such as, public safety responders, snow removal and road maintenance.