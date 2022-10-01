I came to Fairbanks 31 years ago at the age of 22 hoping to be independent and find a good place to live. After 31 years, I cannot imagine a better place than here. I was raised by my grandparents in a small town in northern California (please don’t hold that against me). My grandparents were from the greatest generation (surviving the great depression and WWII). They instilled in me a work ethic that, sadly, I see fading away from our society. I worked for the university and Fort Wainwright power plants before starting my first business. My current business was started in 2001 and is still going strong. Living here also allowed me to fulfill a life-long dream of becoming a small-plane pilot. I love Fairbanks and only want to see the best for the people here so that we may continue to live here affordably.
What borough services need to be cut or added?
This is a tough question for someone new to the game. Without diving into the budget deeply, as you would once elected, it’s tough to answer this with any real depth. With our high energy costs right now and sky-high inflation, I think we might be forced to take a deeper look into what we can really afford and remain inside the tax cap. The Carlson Center is one I’m quite concerned about. It’s not being used to its full potential and sits empty much of the time. Something needs to change there.
What are your ideas for addressing the borough government workforce shortage?
As a business owner and employer, I can tell you this problem is not just at the borough level. It’s everywhere. After Covid, folks just don’t want to work anymore. Many older folks who were active in the workforce decided to retire during the pandemic. I believe the Borough offers competitive wages and benefits, but right now there is an entire culture out there that doesn’t want to work. Quite frankly, this issue needs to be addressed at the state and federal level.
The local allocation to public education is too much, too little or just right? Explain.
I’d say none of the above. It’s very clear to me that money isn’t the problem with our public schools. I believe we are in the top five states in per-capita spending on our student, yet we are 49th in the nation in test scores. Teachers are frustrated and leaving the profession in droves. The system is broken. Until we can admit that and look for serious changes, we will continue to get what we pay for.
What can be done to address the housing shortage in the borough?
At the borough level, I think we need to keep the tax cap in place and look for other efficiencies to make this a more attractive place to live. Our housing shortage right now is due to the huge influx of military folks. This, plus the high rate of inflation and rising interest rates, makes it tough for developers and private builders to get more homes on the market.
How can the borough diversify its revenues?
Diversifying revenues is just government speak for, “MORE TAXES and FEES.” We don’t always have a revenue problem, but I can guarantee you that all forms of government have a spending and waste problem. We are in lean times right now, and folks are going to have a hard time getting through this next winter with heating oil prices at record highs. Let’s get on board with looking for efficiencies and cutting waste before we ask our hard-working citizens to pay even more to live here.
Is the road service area model working? Why or why not?
I believe it is, but I think the Borough could do better at supporting these districts and giving the commissioners better tools to deal with emergencies like last year’s snow-ma-gedon. There is talk of centralizing the duties of the RSA’s to the mayors office. I think this is a bad idea. The beauty of the system as it stands is that the average citizen can easily find their commissioner and complain if needed. I don’t want to have to make an appointment with the mayor to get my potholes filled.