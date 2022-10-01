Brett Rotermund

I came to Fairbanks 31 years ago at the age of 22 hoping to be independent and find a good place to live. After 31 years, I cannot imagine a better place than here. I was raised by my grandparents in a small town in northern California (please don’t hold that against me). My grandparents were from the greatest generation (surviving the great depression and WWII). They instilled in me a work ethic that, sadly, I see fading away from our society. I worked for the university and Fort Wainwright power plants before starting my first business. My current business was started in 2001 and is still going strong. Living here also allowed me to fulfill a life-long dream of becoming a small-plane pilot. I love Fairbanks and only want to see the best for the people here so that we may continue to live here affordably.

