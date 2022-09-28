Brandy Harty

My name is Brandy Harty, and I’m running for school board Seat C. I have two elementary-aged children who attend our public schools. My husband, Alan, is a pilot with Guardian Flight Alaska and the Alaska Army Guard.

Born and raised here in Fairbanks, I am a proud product of our local public schools. I’m a lifelong educator and have taught, coached and tutored in our local schools and community for the past 20 years. I have a Master’s degree in special education and hold a dual certification in elementary and special education.