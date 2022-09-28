My name is Brandy Harty, and I’m running for school board Seat C. I have two elementary-aged children who attend our public schools. My husband, Alan, is a pilot with Guardian Flight Alaska and the Alaska Army Guard.
Born and raised here in Fairbanks, I am a proud product of our local public schools. I’m a lifelong educator and have taught, coached and tutored in our local schools and community for the past 20 years. I have a Master’s degree in special education and hold a dual certification in elementary and special education.
I’ve taught at Hunter Elementary, Tanana Middle and Hutchison High School. This past year I’ve worked for the district as a substitute teacher and have loved having the opportunity to continue working with staff and students.
Supporting and improving our local schools is not a passing fancy for me; it’s a lifelong passion.
— Brandy Harty
What are the three biggest challenges facing the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District?
One of the most pressing issues is our need to hire a certified superintendent. We must hire a superintendent invested in public education who will enable our neighborhood schools to be places where all students have an equitable opportunity to learn and thrive. Our district must also attract new educators and retain those we already employ. We will not succeed in doing either without bargaining in good faith with our unions and approving fair contracts that include raises and no increase in healthcare premiums. To overcome our challenges, we will need an adequately funded district by the state and borough. The first step to accomplishing this is voting to elect representatives at all levels who truly support public education on Oct. 4 and again on Nov. 8. We have many pressing issues facing our community and schools. It will be hard to tackle these issues effectively without strong leaders on all levels, superintendent, Board of Education, Borough Assembly and the state Legislature.
As school funding has been decreasing, what three programs would you cut, if necessary, and what three programs would you fight to keep?
The premise of the question contains the source of the problem. School funding is decreasing as the cost of providing federally and state required services continue to rise. There is also a further rise in the price of delivering all the non-mandated but equally valuable offerings such as career technical education, athletics, after-school programs and the arts. These programs enrich our local and school communities, support the Fairbanks economy and allow our students to thrive. We cannot continue to defund our children’s futures and, in the same breath, complain about low test scores and overcrowded classrooms. We have already cut well beyond what could be considered excess or waste from our budget. We must invest in education at a local level and demand that our state representatives do so in Juneau. I do not favor closing any more schools to balance the budget. The solution is prioritizing our children’s education and futures by investing in public education at all levels of government.
How would you resolve a conflict between a parent’s vision of what should be taught in class versus the teacher’s vision of what should be taught in class?
The content taught in our local public schools begins with the state standards developed by the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development (DEED) with input from educators and community stakeholders. In creating state standards, DEED’s intent was to standardize the expected knowledge base of an Alaskan high school graduate. The state standards guide educators in fostering students’ growth, allowing them to become critical thinkers and productive future citizens with the skills needed to enter the workforce or college upon graduation. FNSB School District curriculum is based upon these state standards.
The district’s curriculum is developed through a robust process, involving many opportunities for stakeholder input before it is brought to the board for final approval. Once the curriculum is adopted, parents and educators are once again invited into the process through a materials review. Parents can always make their voices heard regarding curriculum concerns through the materials review process, public testimony at board meetings, contacting the school board via phone or email, or serving on the curriculum committee. Additionally, an existing state statute allows parents to request that their children be opted out of specific assignments and that alternate equivalent assignments are given.
What are your ideas for stabilizing school bus transportation?
School bus transportation is a national issue. Our problems are exacerbated by factors such as the physical size of our borough, a small labor pool and extreme weather conditions. Drivers often must switch routes without much practice due to staffing shortages, which can lead to unsafe conditions. Wages are also not competitive with other jobs requiring a CDL.
We can begin solving the problem by finding a way to distribute the one million dollars in funds approved last week by the borough assembly for driver premium pay, already covered by federal funds. The district “Van Plan” is another possible measure that could help provide reliable transportation to a select number of students; however, there appear to be a few details that are left to work out. I would like to see the district take an active role in helping stakeholders network to find carpool or ride-share solutions. The district could help connect families via community meetings or using our district data and staff input. Families shouldn’t have to resort to Facebook posts in order to find reliable transportation to school.
What can the district do to attract and retain quality teachers?
As a certified teacher who has worked in our district schools for many years, I am uniquely qualified to tackle this problem. Our district is currently at a declared “impasse” in contract negotiations with FEA and will likely be there soon with ESSA. The Teacher Retention and Recruitment Action Plan, developed in cooperation with Governor Dunleavy’s Teacher Recruitment and Retention task force (TRR), identified six essential areas that the state of Alaska must improve to attract and retain educators.
As a school board, we have a crucial role to play in the implementation and success of this plan. From the TRR survey results, the top concerns of current teachers were financial: encompassing salary, retirement, and health benefits; working conditions: including workplace conditions, personal connections with students, and positive school culture; and support and professionalism: including manageable workload, being treated as professionals and support from administration. Of those top concerns, our school board controls every factor except the teacher retirement plan. Our state task force has empirically identified the problems; fixing them through fair contract negotiations is our school board’s piece of the problem to solve.
Educators deserve to be fairly compensated, respected, treated as professionals, have adequate prep time and have class sizes that are reasonable and in the best interest of both students and educators.
When was the last time you visited a public school and what was the reason?
During the school year, I am in a public school daily. I begin each day at my children’s school by wiping down the breakfast tables, putting them away and sweeping the floor. I have been doing this since the beginning of last school year. I look forward to it each morning; I get to know students and staff much better during this time. I am an active certified substitute teacher for the district and have subbed as a classroom teacher, teacher’s aide, nutrition services person and front office staff many times over the last two years. I am also an active volunteer at my children’s school. I go on field trips, read to students, help coach the XC running and XC skiing clubs, paint faces at our spring festival, and sew birthday crowns and crayon rolls for classroom use, among many other things.