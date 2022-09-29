I was born and raised in Fairbanks. I graduated from Lathrop High School and then earned an associate degree in Information Technology Network Administration from UAF. I have served on the Fairbanks City Council for three years, represented the city on the FAST-planning commission and volunteer for boards here in the community. Through the years, I grew up playing baseball, basketball, soccer and hockey and now enjoy watching my four children participate in these sports.
I have been married to my wife Erin for 13 years, and recently we moved into our new home. Currently I am an IT manager for a local nonprofit and continue my education through further studies at the University of Alaska.
What are the three most pressing issues facing the city of Fairbanks?
The three most pressing issues facing the city are winter road maintenance, public safety recruitment and retention, and homelessness/addressing mental health issues. Two of these three issues are addressed in the remainder of the questionnaire:
Public Safety recruitment and retention is a challenge in today’s job market. The city used to have 50-100 applicants for one or two open police officer positions. Today, when we have five or six unfilled positions, we are lucky to get three or four applications in a month. Recruitment locally would be great; it simply is not the reality we live in. There is about a 50% washout rate with new applicants off the street, and about nine months of academy and field training before that officer is even qualified to handle a patrol on their own. This requires new ideas. One of these has seen success on getting officers on the streets quickly, and that is our lateral recruitment program. Bringing in a trained and certified police officer from another agency in Alaska or out of Alaska saves the city time by getting qualified trained officers out on the street and money reducing the amount of training dollars the city tax payer has to pay for police academy training.
How should the city address safety concerns among downtown visitors, residents and businesses?
As a member of the council, I have started to address these issues with adding two additional public safety assistants to the city. We also need to look at addressing the community service patrol by working with the current contractor or going back out to bid to expand the scope of our CSP with people that are certified EMTs to help take some of the burden off of our ambulances. I would like to see the city implement a program where we could also hire temporary summer hires to be mobile greeters in our downtown core who could help visitors and assist them in wayfinding.
What can the city of Fairbanks do to bring business traffic back to the downtown core?
We have taken steps by making downtown corridors a priority when snow hits the ground. As a member of the FAST-Planning committee, we applied for and received a grant for the street art that we saw put in this last summer. We should also make events like parades and street fairs easy to put on with the support from the city that is required. With the demolition of the Polaris building happening soon, and now the possibility of being able to sell that property, with the combination of the parking garage, I think there will be some very interesting opportunities for development of downtown in the next few years.
How should the city address the problem of Fairbanks’ growing homeless population?
We have recently taken some steps to address this by working with the Rasmussen Foundation for the proposed grant for bringing back the housing homeless coordinator and having a seat at the table of the housing homeless coalition. I also supported the addition of the Crisis Now coordinator and team, which has already seen success being able to assist people. Finally, the city needs to continue to be a partner and act as a conduit for grants that come into our local nonprofits that allow programs like Crisis Now, housing homeless to be successes in our town.
What lessons did the city learn with last winter’s snowpocalypse? How should the City Council budget for a service like this when the need for it varies so much from year to year?
The city needs to keep a stable budget and continue to ensure we fully fund our public works department. We should keep the emergency fund for public works to access incase of an emergency. We need to look at where we can gain efficiency, like adding the side dumps that the public works director requested, which have the capability of holding three dump trucks of snow with just one drive. Finally, in the fall, we should be seeking proposals from heavy equipment companies in town for the case when snowpocalypse happens again and overwhelms our public works department. This gives them some bench depth to quickly and efficiently remove the snow from our main streets and neighborhoods.
Do you support the cap-within-the-cap ballot measure? If it does not pass, how can the city diversify its revenue sources?
Yes I support removing the property tax cap. I also support adding the 50,000 dollar residential property tax exemption, which was my idea to get onto the ballot. Removing the property tax cap will not create a windfall of revenue for the city; what it will do is protect the current city services in future years from potential bad years when other revenue streams fall short. Adding new sales taxes requires a vote of the city, and if the cap-within-the-cap ballot measure fails, I think that is the advisement that we will need to look at. Should the residents not approve removing the property tax cap, the city will need to continue to look for efficiencies in government and opportunities for cutting costs when they present themselves.