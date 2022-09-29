Aaron Gibson

I was born and raised in Fairbanks. I graduated from Lathrop High School and then earned an associate degree in Information Technology Network Administration from UAF. I have served on the Fairbanks City Council for three years, represented the city on the FAST-planning commission and volunteer for boards here in the community. Through the years, I grew up playing baseball, basketball, soccer and hockey and now enjoy watching my four children participate in these sports.

I have been married to my wife Erin for 13 years, and recently we moved into our new home. Currently I am an IT manager for a local nonprofit and continue my education through further studies at the University of Alaska.