There will be several opportunities this month for the public to get to know candidates running for Fairbanks City Council, Borough Assembly, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education, ahead of municipal elections on Oct. 3.
Chamber of Commerce Fairbanks City Council and Borough Assembly Forum
The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce will host a forum for candidates running for Fairbanks City Council and the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at the Westmark Hotel Gold Room.
All candidates for seats E and F for Fairbanks City Council and seats D, E and F for Borough Assembly will be in attendance.
The Chamber has a list of questions for each candidate that they will not see in advance of the event, Jeremy Johnson, chamber president said. If time is available after the pre prepared questions, the audience will have an opportunity to ask their own.
Tickets to the event are $5 or $35 with lunch. People interested in attending can register at fairbankschamber.com.
Chamber of Commerce School Board Forum
The Chamber will also host a forum for Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education candidates running for seats E, F and G. All candidates for those seats will be in attendance.
The school board forum will be on Zoom only and will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 14. To register for the event go to fairbankschamber.com. Attendance is free.
West Valley High School School Board Forum
WVHS students will moderate a forum for school board candidates from seats E, F and G at 9:30 a.m Sept. 21 at the WVHS Performing Arts Center. All candidates for school board will be present at the event.
The event is not open to the public but a recording of the event will be posted to the FNSBSD Facebook page.
Students will draft questions in their social studies classes and a committee of students will select the final questions, Amy Gallaway, WVHS Civics and History teacher said. The candidates will receive the questions the weekend before the event.
League of Women Voters of Tanana Valley, KUAC FM 89.9 and News-Miner
Candidates running for Fairbanks City Council, Borough Assembly and FNSBSD Board of Education will participate in a candidate forum hosted by League of Women Voters of Tanana Valley, KUAC and the News-Miner.
The forum will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Borough Assembly Building, 907 Terminal St. in Fairbanks.
The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
