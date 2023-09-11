Political forum

A way to win debates is described in “This Is the Scientific Way to Win Any Argument (And Not Make Enemies),” an online essay by David Hoffield.

 Gary Black/News-Miner

There will be several opportunities this month for the public to get to know candidates running for Fairbanks City Council, Borough Assembly, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education, ahead of municipal elections on Oct. 3.

Chamber of Commerce Fairbanks City Council and Borough Assembly Forum

Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter