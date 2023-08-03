Shanley Precinct

The polling location at Beaver Sports is shown Oct. 4, 2022.

 Gary Black/News-Miner

The municipal candidate filing period closed Monday with nearly every seat in the Fairbanks North Star Borough having at least two candidates.

In Borough Assembly seats, three spots are up for election.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.