The municipal candidate filing period closed Monday with nearly every seat in the Fairbanks North Star Borough having at least two candidates.
In Borough Assembly seats, three spots are up for election.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The municipal candidate filing period closed Monday with nearly every seat in the Fairbanks North Star Borough having at least two candidates.
In Borough Assembly seats, three spots are up for election.
Incumbent Assemblymember Tammie Wilson will vie for Seat D along with Liz Reeves-Ramos, who ran for Seat H and narrowly lost to Barbara Haney in 2022.
In Seat E, incumbent Jimi Cash will run for re-election and will face North Pole resident and union pipefitter Nick LaJiness.
Former Fairbanks City Councilmember Aaron Gibson and Scott Crass, an analyst programmer for the Alaska Volcano Observatory, have filed for Seat H. Incumbent Aaron Lojewski has termed out after serving two terms in office.
Three seats are up in the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education elections.
In Seat E, incumbent Tim Doran will face Fairbanks resident Michael Humphrey, a conservative military veteran.
For Seat F, incumbent April Smith will run against environmental program specialist Bobby Burgess.
Incumbent Maggie Matheson and Meredith Maple, executive director of the Fairbanks Children’s Museum, have filed for Seat G.
Both incumbents in the pair of Fairbanks City Council seats will run for re-election.
Councilmember John Ringstad, in Seat F, will run for his first full term. Ringstad was appointed in 2022 to serve out Jim Clark’s remaining term after Clark resigned. Shoshana Kun, who served on council from 2018 to 2021, will run against Ringstad.
For Seat D, Councilmember Lonny Marney has filed for re-election and will face Sean MacDonald, a candidate who ran for council last year. MacDonald ran for Seat C, but lost in a three-way race to Sue Sprinkle.
Three people have filed for North Pole’s two open council seats. The three people include realtor Larry Terch, Benjamin “Benny” Williams, board president of the Santa’s Seniors Center, and Ellen Glab, North Pole’s former human resources manager.
Councilmembers Aino Welch and DeJohn Cromer have each served two terms and will not be able to hold office for a minimum of a year.
Two seats on the Interior Gas Utility’s board of directors are open. Jim Dodson, the retired CEO of Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, is the sole candidate for one seat. In the second seat, four candidates have filed to run, including Loa Carroll-Hubbard, Evan Denty, Sherri Wall and Pete Kelly.
Candidates in all local election races have until Aug. 7 to withdraw from their respective races.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.