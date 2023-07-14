The candidate filing period for the Oct. 3 municipal elections opens Monday, July 17 and closes July 31 at 5 p.m. for Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, school board, Interior Gas Utility board, Fairbanks and North Pole city council seats.

The FNSB Clerk’s Office oversees elections for the open Assembly seats, along with Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board of Education and IGU’s at-large public board of directors seats.

