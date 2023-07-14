The candidate filing period for the Oct. 3 municipal elections opens Monday, July 17 and closes July 31 at 5 p.m. for Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, school board, Interior Gas Utility board, Fairbanks and North Pole city council seats.
The FNSB Clerk’s Office oversees elections for the open Assembly seats, along with Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board of Education and IGU’s at-large public board of directors seats.
Assembly Seats D, E and H will be on the ballot for this year, with incumbents Tammie Wilson (Seat D) and Jimi Cash (Seat E) up for re-election. Assembly H will be completely open as incumbent Aaron Lojewski terms out of office.
For school board, Seats E, F, and G are all open with respective incumbents Tim Doran, April Smith and Maggie Matheson up for re-election.
IGU’s at-large Seats C and D, held by incumbents Luke Hopkins and Bert Bell are on the ballot this year.
Nomination paperwork for Assembly, school board and IGU board seats can be obtained online at https://fnsb.gov/elections or at the Borough Clerk’s office in the Juanita Helms Administration Center, 907 Terminal St. in Fairbanks.
In the city of Fairbanks City Council elections, Seats E and F, held by incumbents Lonny Marney and John Ringstad are open.
Eligible Fairbanks city council candidates must contact and obtain candidate forms from the Fairbanks City Clerk’s office, 800 Cushman Street or online at www.fairbanksalaska.us.
Two North Pole City Council seats are open for the 2023 elections, with incumbents DeJohn Cromer and Aino Welch up for re-election.
Eligible candidates for North Pole’s seats must contact and obtain candidate forms from the North Pole City Clerk’s office, 125 Snowman Lane or online at northpolealaska.com.
Eligible candidates for the borough, school board and IGU’s board must be qualified Alaska voters who live within the borough, have lived in the borough for at least a year prior to the filing period and cannot be a candidate for more than one elected office at a time.
Fairbanks and North Pole city council candidates must live within their respective city limits.
All seats for three-year terms are considered at-large for their respective agencies.
The deadline for candidates to withdraw their name from the election is Aug. 7.
Voters have until Sept. 3 to either register to vote or update their voter registration information online with the Alaska Division of Elections at www.elections.alaska.gov.
