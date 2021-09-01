The Alaska American Cancer Society will host the Fairbanks Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Morris Thompson Cultural Center, 101 Dunkel St.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a noncompetitive event that raises awareness and money to end breast cancer. Since 1993, more than 14 million supporters have raised more than $870 million nationwide, according to a release from the society. In 2019, more than 700 walkers in Fairbanks helped to raise more than $50,000. In 2020, despite the pandemic, Fairbanks raised more than $37,000.
Funds raised through Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks enable the American Cancer Society to invest in research; provide free, comprehensive information, support, and services to those touched by breast cancer; and help people take steps to reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it’s most treatable.
For more information about the 2021 walk or to sign up, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/FairbanksAK. The event is open to the public.