A political newcomer has raised $40,000 in a bid to join the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, far outstripping her opponent and anyone else seeking to be elected to a local office on Tuesday.
Kristan Kelly is a school counselor running for Assembly Seat G. The latest campaign disclosure records, known as the seven-day reports, show that Kelly has received her largest donations from labor unions and cannabis businesses. But she also drew campaign contributions from more than 100 individuals in recent weeks. That’s on top of about 200 individuals who contributed to her campaign prior to September.
Former Assemblyman Lance Roberts, an energy analyst, is her opponent. His latest campaign disclosure report shows a total campaign income of nearly $19,000, including a recent $1,000 contribution from a construction industry political action committee. Roberts has also received support from individuals, including prominent Republicans and the Republican Women of Fairbanks.
Lawyer and Planning Commissioner Savannah Fletcher has raised almost $30,000 in her bid for Assembly Seat F. Campaign disclosure records show almost 90 individuals contributed to her campaign in recent weeks , and Laborers’ Local 942 contributed $1,000. That’s in addition to more than 150 people who previously contributed to Fletcher, who has received her largest contributions from labor unions.
Life Coach Patricia Silva is also seeking Assembly Seat F, and her disclosure reports show a campaign income of about $10,000, including a recent $1,000 contribution from ABC Alaska PAC, a construction industry political action committee.
Former legislator David Guttenberg and Businessman Kevin McKinley are both seeking election to Assembly Seat A.
Guttenberg has raised about $32,000, while McKinley’s latest disclosure report shows a little over $11,000. Guttenberg is getting money from labor unions and dozens of individuals, while McKinley’s supporters are mostly individuals along with $1,000 from the ABC Alaska PAC.
Among the school board candidates, incumbent Erin Morotti, an executive officer at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, is showing a total campaign income of about $12,000. More than 30 people and two labor unions have contributed to her campaign in recent weeks.
Real estate agent Andrew Graham, one of Morotti’s challengers, is showing a campaign income of about $3,300, including a $500 contribution from Jennifer Sampson, the wife of school board member Matthew Sampson.
Accountant Sally Gant, another of Morotti’s challengers, filed an exemption with no plans to exceed $5,000 in campaign donations, which is the threshold for reporting contributions to the Alaska Public Offices Commission. Some people file reports even though they are under $5,000.
School board incumbent Chrya Sanderson, former head of the school district support staff union, is also seeking reelection to the Board of Education. She has recently filed a campaign disclosure report showing contributions of about $7,300 from more than 30 people and six labor unions.
Almost 50 people and the Republican Women of Fairbanks have contributed to her opponent, Jeff Rentzel, a retired juvenile justice officer who has collected about $6,000.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, a landlord and contractor, has collected about $4,500 in his bid for a second term. Roberts Shields is one of his opponents and his campaign income is about $1,750. Shields is the founder of the Alliance for Reason and Knowledge and former canvasser for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Al Gross.
Chris Ludtke, a blaster at Fort Knox Gold Mine, is also running for borough mayor but filed an exemption with no plans to hit the threshold for reporting campaign contributions.
Of the four candidates running for two seats on the Fairbanks City Council, Shoshana Kun, a substance abuse counselor seeking reelection to Seat A, has raised about $6,300 from about 20 people and four labor unions.
Former Fairbanks Mayor and businessman Jerry Cleworth is her challenger and filed an exemption.
Councilwoman June Rogers, who is seeking reelection, also filed an exemption. Her challenger, Pastor Jonathan Bagwill, has filed a campaign disclosure report showing an income of about $4,300 from about 25 individuals, including multiple business owners and Rep. Bart LeBon, R-Fairbanks.