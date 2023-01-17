The Engaging Underrepresented Voices project, led by researchers from locally-based Northern Social-Environmental Research and the International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, have launched an online survey on local experiences of environmental change and are asking APIDA (Asian, Pacific Islander, Desi-American) and Black residents of Interior Alaska to participate.
The research pilot is the first of its kind to focus on APIDA and Black residents of the Interior to understand ways the communities may be impacted by climate change. Survey participants can enter for a chance to win $100 and $50 gift cards to popular local businesses. The survey must be completed by Jan. 31 to be eligible. The survey link is euv.northernser.com/survey.