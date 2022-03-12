A 42-year-old California man is facing multiple felony offenses after he allegedly stole two ATM machines and nearly $10,000 in cash from two Interior businesses this week.
Sam Jesus Carter was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree theft and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief related to the alleged offenses, which occurred on March 8 and March 9.
According to a trooper dispatch report, Carter reportedly broke in and stole an ATM machine and approximately $3,000 in cash from the Moose Lodge in Delta Junction on March 8. Video surveillance footage reportedly showed Carter and another unidentified man enter the store and steal the machine and cash, according to the report.
The following day, on March 9, Carter allegedly broke into the Salcha Store, 7666 Richardson Highway, with his accomplice and approximately $6,800 in cash and the store’s ATM machine, the report stated. Troopers identified a blue Jeep Liberty in the parking lot on surveillance footage during the theft.
Around 3:40 p.m Wednesday, the Fairbanks Criminal Suppression Unit spotted the vehicle traveling north on the Parks Highway near Goldhill Road and identified Carter as a passenger, according to the report.
Troopers reportedly recovered “several key pieces of evidence” from the vehicle that placed Carter at both burglaries, according to the report. Evidence revealed that both ATM machines were cut open using a blow torch and the contents had been destroyed.
Carter was remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center on the charges and held without bail. A records check revealed that he had a $50,000 outstanding warrant for his arrest in California for failure to register as a sex offender.
Fairbanks resident Jeri Acuna Blanco, 46, was identified as the driver of the vehicle on the Parks Highway, the report stated. It is unclear whether he was involved in the alleged burglary offenses or whether he will face future criminal charges.