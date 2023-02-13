The University of Alaska Fairbanks drone program sees endless skies ahead for the technology in the near future, according to its director.
Cathy Cahill, director of UAF’s Alaska Center for UAS Integration (or ACUASI), provided a brief update to the Alaska House Transportation Committee Thursday.
“We are in this to improve the state and to get the state the biggest bang for its buck,” Cahill said.
UAF was originally selected as one of seven test sites by the Federal Aviation Administration selected in December 2013 to help unmanned aviation systems into the national commercial air space.
Since the designation was awarded, Cahill said ACUASI has managed to soar at the head of the pack.
Cahill said ACUASI’s main focus includes helping the FAA with safe integration of drones in national airspace, developing a new industry in Alaska and practical research and development.
“It is a burgeoning field and we really want to set up a drone industry in Alaska,” Cahill said.
UAF’s drone program includes a mixture of veterans and former defense contractors, science/engineering students and faculty and pilots.
“You’re the weirdest bunch you will ever encounter,” Cahill said. “It means we are bringing the best and brightest from all directions together for a common purpose.”
The program works with several partners, from the Fairbanks International Airport and the Alaska Department of Transportation to companies like Raytheon.
Another of ACUASI’s chief goals includes mainstreaming the “detect and avoid” technology that allows drones to recognize and avoid nearby manned aircraft.
“This is vitally important because we are an aviation state, we want safe integration,” Cahill said. “We do not want collisions.”
She added that her program works to develop and practice safety guidelines, especially in rural parts where Bush pilots might not benefit from state-of-the art technology.
“We have worked it out with pilot groups where we are not going to do something stupid and shut them down,” Cahill said.
FAA regulations currently stipulate that drones must remain with a visual line of sight; otherwise, an operator needs a spotter every few miles or a chase plane. This has prompted ACUASI to conduct some projects in Canada, such as a three-year mapping of the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway, an all-weather Arctic road system.
She added pilots in Alaska fly under 400 feet above ground level, which can conflict with unmanned craft.
“We are making progress, however, and getting closer to that technology,” Cahill said.
Other mission components include scientific research, including possibilities of attaching fisheries-based radar to a drone.
Gaining experience
Cahill said the FAA, while being cautious, has given ACUASI more latitude, including flying larger drones up to 300 pounds beyond line of sight without approval, as long as radar or chase plane requirements are followed.
It took two years to acquire the waiver, she said, and in part because UAF “established a level of trust with the FAA.”
Cahill said what separates UAF from other groups is the use of real-world applications and a technology-agnostic approach.
“We’re looking to pick something for Alaska, so we will test anything for anybody,” Cahill said. “We need to be able to do those long-distance missions for Alaska.”
Merlin Labs, for example, will be bringing a Cessna Grand Caravan to test automatic flight capabilities, with a safety pilot aboard, to field test flights between Nenana and Fairbanks.
Along the way, she said, Merlin Labs intends to hit remote communities such as Galena, Tanana and Prudhoe Bay.
ACUASI plans to do similar flights with its twin-engine 300 pound SeaHunter drone. It has also has partnerships in California with Cessna aircraft.
“We are getting experience with larger, traditional vehicles that have been modified to become unmanned,” Cahill said. “We know how a Cessna behaves in Alaska and how to maintain it.”
Expanding and future goals
Cahill said ACUASI identified cargo delivery as its first primary application “to deal with our last hundreds of miles problem.”
“We have a lot of good air carriers in Alaska and they are going to be able to meet needs,” Cahill said. “We want people testing in Alaska and our companies to have the advantage of expertise in testing under Arctic conditions.”
New test sites are the next goal as ACUASI plans to set up hubs in Nenana, Palmer and Valdez. Each site, she said, will have a hangar, range space and technical support.
Nenana is the first site, after ACUASI signed a 50-year lease. The program is building a hangar.
“Nenana is a really good first stepping stone into other communities in Interior Alaska for test and evaluation,” Cahill said.
Education in drone economy
Cahill said each university in the University of Alaska system is working to develop curriculum and workforce training aimed at a “drone economy.”
“We are working to identify what the workforce needs are,” Cahill said. “Right now, if you send a cargo plane into a community, the pilot unloads the cargo.”
Somebody would need to be there to unload an automated aircraft, she said, along with mechanics to maintain and certify them.
Education goals include tapping into the UA system’s various programs, recruiting and retaining the best to keep in-state, and enticing future generations.
“Let’s set up the workforce, and the university can play the long game,” Cahill said. “This technology really gets kids excited, and we want to make sure we feed them in the University of Alaska.”
ACUASI is using part of $10 million infused into its budget for this fiscal year for drone-related instructors and curriculum across the system, engage the Institute of Social and Economic Research to evaluate the economics of drones in Alaska and stand up its three new hubs. It’s also pushing the boundaries to ensure beyond visual sight policies can be cemented.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy programmed an additional $10 million for next fiscal year, something Cahill sees as expanding the program’s career training and advance the technology in mainstream applications.
“This is important for our state’s long-term economy,” she said.
For more information on ACUASI, UAF’s drone program, visit uaf.edu/acuasi.