Owning and successfully operating a restaurant for more than 50 years is a rare feat that few Fairbanks restaurants have accomplished, as illustrated by the ever-changing options around town.
The noteworthy achievement was recently celebrated by C&J’s Drive-In, a family owned restaurant near downtown Fairbanks. The South Cushman Street drive-in was founded in 1972 by Candy and Curly Urban.
“A burger wasn’t much at the time,” said Barbara Ziemblicki, whose brother, Bill Gilbert, purchased the restaurant from the Urban’s in 1983.
“I’m really glad that it has thrived that long,” she said, adding that her family originally owned an A&W restaurant up the street. “I love to see the drive-in with a car hop service still available here in Fairbanks.”
The drive-in was owned and operated by Bill Gilbert until 2007, when his wife, Kiesha, joined the team. After the couple divorced in 2020, Kiesha bought the restaurant and undertook sole ownership.
Today, she said the same delicious food and friendly service keep customers coming back.
“They like this place, especially in summertime,” said Gilbert, who repainted the restaurant last year to better represent the drive-in’s 1950s inspired theme. “They say it’s kinda unique, you know, with a bunch of pictures that are pretty old.”
A local favorite for family gatherings and festivities, C&J’s Drive-In offers customizable American fast food staples like burgers, chicken strips and shakes, as well as other like tacos, burritos and sandwiches. A longtime customer favorite are the frozen mugs that house each soda, shake and malt made in house all year round.
Gilbert, who is originally from the Philippines, cooks up a Filipino-inspired menu each Sunday which includes options like fried rice, spring rolls and pork adobo. The menu expansion has been warmly received by the Fairbanks community.
“We did that and it’s like one hour, two hours we’re already sold out. Before we even open, people are already messaging and calling for it,” she said. “That’s once a week right now, but it might go to two times a week.”
Although business is beginning to pick back up, Gilbert said the restaurant has struggled with the rising cost of food and labor, and decreased number of customers as a result of the pandemic.
“It’s really hard, the past two years,” said Gilbert. “The last month it’s starting to get better.”
The drive-in currently employs 15 employees, many of whom have worked at the restaurant for more than ten years and refer to Gilbert as “Mama.”
“Here we’re all like a family,” she said, adding that the employees look out for each other’s children and care for one another.
C&J’s Drive-In is open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is currently hiring waitresses, cooks and dishwashers. To apply visit their website, www.cjsdriveinfairbanks.com/jobs.