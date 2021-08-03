Five new bus pullouts are planned along College Road and two are proposed to be removed.
The two bus pullouts being removed are across from each other near Aurora Drive. The bus pullouts to be added are planned for Hayes Avenue, the Tanana Valley Farmers Market, Maryleigh Avenue and two west of Kathryn Avenue, according to Fairbanks North Star Borough documents.
The borough Planning Commission has granted conditional approval of the project, and the Borough Assembly will be asked to support it on Aug. 12. The project is proposed by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
The two bus pullouts being removed are obsolete after the bus routes they served changed, according to John Perreault, chairman of the Planning Commission.
“Part of the reason they are being removed is it simplifies plowing and maintenance rather than just leaving them there and letting them die a natural death," Perreault said.
The project also involves realignment of the curb, gutter and sidewalk between Aurora Drive and Spruce Street.
About 100 impacted residents and businesses were reportedly contacted about the project. Concerns were raised by Beaver Sports about the bus pullout being installed in front of the store. The project will eat some of the store parking lot.
The Planning Commission recommended that the project is conditioned upon the DOT making sure the pullouts provide safe visibility for bus drivers and other motorists entering traffic nearby.
A presentation about the project was made to the Planning Commission on July 13.
There have been four bus crashes on College Road during the ten-year period from 2006-2015. Bus pullouts are considered a safety enhancement for reducing crashes. At least two of the crashes were rear-end crashes at bus stops without a pullout.
The pullouts are proposed to be about 12 feet wide and 50 feet long.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to endorse the project.