Alaska State Trooper Capt. Eric Spitzer has a message for would-be burglars and thieves — troopers will aggressively pursue them.
“I cannot stress enough how eager troopers are to engage thieves and burglars,” Spitzer said. “We do investigations after the fact, but when we get a report of a crime in progress, we are like a jaybird on a June bug.”
His message came after troopers arrested two men Friday morning who were tracked down immediately when a homeowner reported a burglary in progress near Mile 14 Chena Hot Springs Road. Apparently, the homeowner surprised the burglars, who didn’t realize he was home at the time.
The homeowner called troopers immediately and told them the burglar escaped in a silver Honda Ridgeline truck driven by a second person.
He told them what direction the vehicle headed and a trooper helicopter that just happened to be airborne on another matter was diverted to the area. Moments later, troopers stopped a vehicle matching the homeowner’s description.
Driver Dametrey Rice was issued a citation for driving with a revoked license. Troopers said he refused to cooperate when troopers asked for the location of his accomplice. Troopers obtained a search warrant and found Troy Skrivanek hiding in the enclosed bed of the pickup truck.
Rice was then also charged with first-degree accessory to burglary, second-degree accessory to theft and hindering prosecution.
Skrivanek was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, violation of conditions of release and A probation violation. Both men are being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center without bail.
“If you’re out stealing and breaking in and burglarizing peoples’ places, we will very aggressively pursue those cases,” Spitzer said.
“People work hard for their stuff. People should not have to be worrying about stuff getting ripped off.”
He said troopers appreciate the public’s cooperation. It was the quick action of that property owner that allowed troopers to respond instantly and effectively.
“He gave us a good description and direction of travel,” Spitzer said.
Spitzer noted that this wasn’t a case of somebody being in the wrong place at the wrong time and making a poor decision.
“These guys were working in concert together to steal stuff that did not belong to them,” he said.