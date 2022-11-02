With a new mayor and city council members sworn in, the city of Fairbanks jumped into budget discussions this week.
Tuesday’s workshop addressed what Mayor David Pruhs called the most complicated portion with a lot of moving parts: the Fairbanks Fire Department budget.
Pruhs’ recommended budget funds the department at $8.52 million, versus a departmental request for $9.65 million.
Fairbanks Fire Chief Scott Raygor said his request includes a 10-person increase from 47 personnel currently authorized for this year. Part of the increase includes additional staff for a much-coveted third ambulance and a second deputy fire marshal.
Raygor said once the last two fire academies are finished, he’ll be sufficiently staffed.
Fire department overtime, which hit $1.4 million year to date due to a personnel shortage at the start of the year, is expected to be reduced to $890,000 next year, based on Raygor’s current projections.
When Raygor took over as fire chief in March, his goal was to hire additional personnel and reduce the overtime.
“Total overtime hours are down 40% and forced hours are down 93%,” Raygor said.
Raygor said additional staffing means less risk of overtime.
“We’re so razor thin that if we lose somebody, whether because someone takes workers’ comp or goes to paramedic school, it causes overtime,” Raygor said.
Ambulances the largest moving part
One of the biggest needs for increased staffing will be for manning a third ambulance. The current contract between the Fairbanks Firefighters Union dictates which department vehicles are staffed based on a nine-person minimum shift. The department keeps 11 people on shift at one time, which requires the department to staff its ladder platform vehicle.
The bulk of the fire department’s calls are medical-based.
Both Pruhs and Councilmember Jerry Cleworth noted that, prior to 2021, the city had a third ambulance and the fire chief had discretion to staff fire department vehicles.
A third ambulance would take stacked calls or handle patient transportation to and from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Most of the stacked calls are from lower-priority injuries or calls, Raygor said; the average is one stacked call per day with a 23-minute wait time.
Mutual aid partners from Steese Volunteer Fire Department and University Fire Department can pick up immediate life-threatening calls but not lower-priority ones.
As an example, Raygor said the city received about $1.5 million from the state’s federally-funded Supplemental Emergency Medical Transport program, which helps offset costs for Medicaid payments and any other source of reimbursement. The amount was based on two years’ worth of calls from two ambulances, plus an additional lump from Covid-19 pandemic relief.
Chief of Staff Michael Sanders said there are few different options to help consider funding a third ambulance. One possibility is adjusting the contract to allow the department to cross-man a third ambulance and the platform truck.
The city council will take that matter up this month.
Another possibility is a memorandum of agreement with Foundation Health Partners, who would help pay for a third ambulance, something Sanders said is still under discussion.
Sanders added that eliminating the platform staffing provision would solve a lot of problems.
A second deputy fire marshal debated
Raygor requested an additional deputy fire marshal, whose main task includes fire inspection, fire safety and education.
“I put it as my top priority for our increased staffing for next year,” Raygor said.
Currently, the deputy fire marshal focuses on marijuana and liquor license renewals and child care facilities.
“We’ve dropped from a high of 700 inspections a year to just 100 a year,” he said.
Pruhs said the fire department “did not convince me that the position was fully needed and would pay for itself.”
Cleworth said a second fire marshal position was seen as a “black eye” on the fire department because a fire marshal building inspection also meant an inspection fee. The argument from business owners was, he added, that the fire inspection charges should be included in taxes.
“You want everybody to be up to code, but on the other hand it was a PR nightmare for the city,” Cleworth said.
Raygor disagreed, calling it an essential position.
“When you look at it, we’re a single-point failure system within that fire marshal’s office,” Raygor said. “It’s become a huge liability for us.”
One example was a local business’s sprinkler system “exploded” and had to be rebuilt, requiring a mandatory inspection. The current deputy fire marshal is on leave, forcing the business to remain closed until the marshal returns.
Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Coccaro also takes care of fire prevention and fire investigations, including arson and accidental fires.
“One person cannot do all of that,” Coccaro said. “It is not an efficient model.”
Coccaro added he’s contacted several businesses that have complained about a backlog in inspection requests. He added the fire inspection fee, which the city bills at $85 per hour, “is a cost of doing business,” but “isn’t astronomical compared to other fire departments.”
Adding to that fire incident investigations, fire prevention and education, a person becomes swamped.
“We need the opportunity for that department to grow,” Coccaro said.
Another key critical consideration is the emergency management plan, something that hasn’t been updated since 2014.
“We’re not doing any emergency management right now, but we have requirements to meet that,” Raygor said. “Snowpocalypse and the [July] wind event showed our failure to do emergency management.”
Council members Sue Sprinkle and Crystal Tidwell both expressed support for adding the position, though Tidwell had reservations about recruiting a person, given the salary was around $109,000, about $31,000 less than what Pacific Northwest departments pay.
Council members John Ringstad and Lonny Marnie were on the fence, saying it wasn’t worth considering now given that ambulances are seen as a higher priority.
Pruhs provided a compromise, tasking Coccaro to develop a business plan that would support the position’s need. He added given a six-month recruiting time frame, the city could revisit it in June and add it in to the staffing request for 2024.