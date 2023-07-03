Brookside Brand fully cooked beef wieners were recalled by Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen.
Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., doing business as Alexander & Hornung, a Saint Clair Shores, Mich., establishment, said in a release Saturday the recall includes 3,204 pounds of fully cooked beef wiener products. The product may actually contain smoked sausage, which contains milk, a known allergen which is not declared on the wiener product label, according to the release.