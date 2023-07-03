Brookside Brand wieners

Brookside Brand wieners.

Brookside Brand fully cooked beef wieners were recalled by Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., doing business as Alexander & Hornung, a Saint Clair Shores, Mich., establishment, said in a release Saturday the recall includes 3,204 pounds of fully cooked beef wiener products. The product may actually contain smoked sausage, which contains milk, a known allergen which is not declared on the wiener product label, according to the release.