Save this Saturday for shopping, because the Mega-Bazaar is finally back.
Fairbanks Arts Association is hosting Pioneer Park’s annual holiday bazaar this weekend, and has filled each hour with performances and activities. The Mega-Bazaar has over 70 vendors selling hot food, pastries, handmade crafts and toys, art and more one-of-a-kind gifts that would be perfect to take home to the family.
The bazaar opens at 10 a.m. and will begin the day with breakfast pastries by Cherished Goods available until noon. Throughout the day, there will be food from Sample Alaska and M&T Vietnamese plus tasty treats from the Fairbanks Arts Bake Sale. Art, jewelry, toys and other items will be available right at opening time as well.
Among the many artist vendors is Lyndsi Harris of Evolutionary Thread. She is known for making detailed pictures with embroidery on birch bark but will have a variety of other art pieces as well.
“I will have a handful of original birch bark pieces available with me at the bazaar as well as fine art prints of previous pieces,” Harris wrote in an email to the News-Miner. “I always bring a selection of framed limited edition embellished prints as well. Additionally, I will have postcards, greeting cards, and vinyl stickers.”
The birch bark that Harris uses is collected from the ground after falling off trees or from firewood collections. If you are looking for Alaska inspired pieces, she has an endless amount of them.
“There is so much incredible beauty out there, and I just want to be able to bring it into everyone’s home,” Harris wrote. “I think I could create for my entire career and not run out of inspiration from this state alone.”
Ashley Thayer will have unique handmade journals, books and bookmarks that will make the perfect gift for readers and writers. Carrie Aronson, who has been making jewelry for over 15 years, will have handcrafted pieces made from silver, copper and gemstones that have been inspired by the flora and fauna of Alaska.
Along with all the creative vendors to shop from, the Mega-Bazaar will have multiple performances occurring throughout the day. The Fairbanks Flutists will put on a concert at 1 p.m., followed by the Warblers at 3 p.m. The Lathrop High School Choir will be performing a festive show during the Pioneer Park Christmas tree lighting at 4:30 p.m.
There is fun for all ages, too, including a story time with the Literacy Council of Alaska at noon, photos and greeting with Santa Claus from noon to 5 p.m. and train rides through the park from 1-4 p.m.
A gift wrapping station will be available where you can have Fairbanks Arts wrap up your purchased gifts before heading home. All proceeds will go towards the Fairbanks Arts programs.
Entry into the bazaar is free, and face masks are required.
The Mega-Bazaar will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, Fairbanks.