The Mitchell Expressway Bridge is closed and traffic headed toward North Pole is being detoured to 30th Avenue after the bridge was struck Friday by a vehicle with an oversized load — heavy equipment was being pulled on a trailer — while heading north on South Cushman Street, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Concrete debris fell from the bridge following the incident, and a crew was summoned from Juneau to help conduct a thorough safety inspection on Saturday, according to Danielle Tessen, DOT publications specialist.
Tessen knew of no injuries in connection with the incident, which happened about 3 p.m. on Friday, she said.
Multiple lane closures and traffic detours are anticipated to remain in place through the weekend.
"It's all marked," Tessen said.
Motorists "can’t exit off the Mitchell Expressway to the Richardson Highway," according to Tessen.
"The closure begins at the exit ramp to 30th Avenue," she wrote.
On South Cushman Street, one of the northbound lanes is closed but motorists can still travel under the bridge, Tessen wrote.
The Steese Highway on-ramp remains open.
"Please travel the area with caution as our crews are on-site," Tessen wrote. "We will update 511 with any traffic changes once they’ve completed their assessment."
The incident is under investigation by the Fairbanks Police Department where a message was left on Saturday.