Brewster’s on Old Steese Highway caught on fire Sunday night.

Residents received an emergency alert at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday evening and were advised to avoid the area of Old Steese Highway and 3rd Street. The intersection was open to normal traffic by 8:49 p.m.

