Brewster’s on Old Steese Highway caught on fire Sunday night.
Residents received an emergency alert at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday evening and were advised to avoid the area of Old Steese Highway and 3rd Street. The intersection was open to normal traffic by 8:49 p.m.
Residents wrote on Facebook that smoke was coming out both the front and back doors of the building.
Fairbanks Fire Department, University of Alaska Fire Department, and the Fort Wainwright Fire Department responded to the incident.
Brewster’s, known for its American food, has a second location on Airport Way which is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
