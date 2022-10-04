Brett Rotermund and Barbara Haney are the leading candidates for the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, while Presiding Officer Mindy O’Neall — who ran unopposed — has sailed into her second term.
Results from Tuesday’s election have the potential to tip the assembly more conservative, but Haney’s lead of 180 votes is precarious with potentially over 1,000 outstanding ballots, mainly absentee, that will be counted on Oct. 11.
Rotemund’s 560-vote lead makes him the presumed winner. His first order of business will be to learn the ropes.
“Honestly, it’s really about getting to know everybody. And, you know, figuring out how the whole thing works,” he said.
Borough voters also renewed a cap on government revenue collections and kept borough assembly seats at-large, rejecting a routine proposal to create political districts.
One of the most popular items on the ballot was the tax cap, which has been in place in one form or another since 1987.
Over 8,000 people voted yes to renew the cap, effectively blocking changes to the maximum allowable revenues that can be collected by the borough for the next two years. The number of people to vote no was 4,484, according to unofficial election results.
The perennial ballot question is sponsored by the Interior Taxpayers Association.
“I think people realize that it’s about the only thing that helps keep taxes down a bit,” said Ann Roberts, who helped gather the signatures required to get the issue on the ballot.
Kuba Grzeda, project coordinator for the Arctic Research Consortium of the U.S., challenged Rotermund, owner of Bulletproof Trailers, for assembly Seat B.
Grzeda attended school with Rotermund’s daughter and the two agreed to keep their race friendly, they said.
Their position statements reveal philosophical differences with Grzeda speaking of investing in the community and using federal dollars to “build a better future.”
Rotermund expressed concerns about the cost of living and wrote of his support for private property rights.
Unofficial election night results show Rotermund drew 6,495 votes to Grzeda’s 5,935 votes. Frank Tomaszewski is vacating Seat B to run for the state House next month.
Grzeda said in a text message that he feels fortunate that the race was civil.
“Running for office was a whirlwind but I feel even more connected to my community,” he said.
Rotermund agreed and said he found the experience of running for public office “incredibly humbling.”
“Literally, everybody comes up to you and says thank you. Thank you for running,” he said.
Haney’s challenger was Liz Reeves-Ramos, who drew 6,048 votes to Haney’s 6,228 votes, according to unofficial election results.
Both work for the state of Alaska. Haney is an aide to Rep. Mike Prax, R-North Pole. Reeves-Ramos was a public assistance case worker and then a court-appointed guardian for Adult Protective Services.
Haney offered to protect homeowners from excessive taxation and to support economic growth, according to her position statement. Reeves-Ramos wrote about stewardship of public lands and public schools for future generations.
Seat I is being vacated by Matt Cooper, an attorney who served two consecutive terms, the limit.
Haney said her next move after the election will be to take down her signs and get some rest at Chena Hot Springs. She described running for local office as fun, especially catching up with former neighbors.
Haney feels more in touch with residents from the far corners of the borough after campaigning in recent months, she said.
Reeves-Ramos said she plans to help the community no matter what her future holds. She is not conceding the race to Haney until the rest of the ballot are counted.
“It does look very close,” Reeves-Ramos wrote in a text message. “We will wait to see until full results are available.”
O’Neall is executive director of the Cold Climate Housing Research Center, a non-profit advancing building techniques for cold climates.
She won her first term on the assembly three years ago, beating Jeffrey Rentzel by a margin of over 10 points, and has been serving as presiding officer, the leader of the assembly.
With no opponent, O’Neall drew 85% of the votes for Seat C.
She is a key leader working on the borough’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, which will be subject to assembly approval later this year.
Voters renewed the tax cap by a nearly two-to-one margin.
The cap is adjusted annually for inflation, new construction, bond payments, new voter-approved services, court judgments, emergency appropriations, certain transfers and any amount withdrawn from government savings to reduce the mill rate.
The ballot question about creating districts in the borough pops up every 10 years. This year, nearly 80% of people voted to keep the borough at-large.
Alaska Statute requires that the assembly seek voter input on its configuration periodically following adoption of new state political boundaries.