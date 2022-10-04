Chamber forum

Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly candidates, from left, Kuba Grzeda and Brett Rotermund (running for Seat B) and Barbara Haney and Liz Reeves-Ramos (running for Seat I) field questions during a Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce forum Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. 

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Brett Rotermund and Barbara Haney are the leading candidates for the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, while Presiding Officer Mindy O’Neall — who ran unopposed — has sailed into her second term.

Results from Tuesday’s election have the potential to tip the assembly more conservative, but Haney’s lead of 180 votes is precarious with potentially over 1,000 outstanding ballots, mainly absentee, that will be counted on Oct. 11.

