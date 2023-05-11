The Executive Director of the Breast Cancer Detection Center of Alaska spoke to the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce Tuesday afternoon to increase awareness of the survivability of breast cancer.
“Breast cancer affects everyone,” Jacyn DeBaun said. She encouraged chamber members to stand up in solidarity if they had breast cancer, knew someone with breast cancer, or had nipples.
“Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women,” DeBaun said. She said that in 2022, over 280,000 cases of breast cancer were diagnosed. She explained that someone is diagnosed with breast cancer every 20 minutes, and it occurs in one in every 1,000 men.
BCDC was started in 1976 by a group of women after one local woman found a lump on her breast and was unable to get a mammogram in Fairbanks. The nonprofit aims to increase awareness of the survivability of breast cancer and benefits of early detection.
Their mobile mammography truck opened in 1995 to travel across the state and bring breast cancer screening services to 21 rural Alaskan communities. The van will come to the Interior June 7-17. Last year, BCDC served 2,220 women in Alaska, and this year they have already surpassed 2,500 women, DeBaun said.
DeBaun explained that breast cancer has a 99% five-year survival rate for women. “Early detection can improve those survival rates,” she said.
Annual mammograms are life saving, DeBraun said. Self-care is important, and monthly self check exams and annual mammograms are self-care, she explained.
DeBaun announced several upcoming events in the Fairbanks area.
BCDC hosts a Walk and Wine event at The Boatel Bar starting at 5:30 p.m. June 15. The 18th annual gala will be held on Dec. 2 at the Carlson Center.
DeBaun also revealed the nonprofit’s new logo, which symbolizes how BCDC goes over every mountain to serve every woman in Alaska.
The Breast Cancer Detection Center of Alaska is located at 1905 Cowles St. Learn more at bcdcofalaska.org.
