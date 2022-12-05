Steve Ginnis will be honored as the Distinguished Citizen of the Year by the Midnight Sun Council of the Boy Scouts of America at a special banquet on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Westmark Hotel.
Ginnis is the executive director of the Fairbanks Native Association and the traditional chief of Fort Yukon, a post he has held for 14 years.
“Chief Ginnis has served as leader to Alaska Native people, and to everyone, during the last 40 years of his personal and professional life,” said Stephen Smith, a Boy Scout executive. “We are the ones honored to recognize him for his accomplishments.”
Every year, the Boy Scouts honor a community member who has contributed to the betterment of life in the Interior. This is the 39th year for the Distinguished Citizen honor.
Ginnis has long been recognized as an advocate for self-governance and subsistence rights for Alaska Natives.
He has a particular focus on justice, fisheries, self-determination and recognition of tribal governments.
“He learned how to be a leader,” said Rev. Anna Frank, a respected Alaska Native elder who was on the committee that nominated Ginnis. “His walk in life taught him to walk on different roads. That was not an easy thing to do. What I’ve seen is he tried to be the leader that people wanted and needed. I believe he’s done that.”
Ginnis served as president and board member of Tanana Chiefs Conference and has been in top leadership positions at Interior Regional Housing Authority, Denakaanaga Inc., Alaska Inter-Tribal Council, Doyon Limited, the Council for Athabascan Tribal Governments, the Yukon Flats School District, the city of Fort Yukon and the National Congress of American Indians.
For more information and to reserve a seat or table, contact Stacy Brandon or Yvonne Orsini-Boone at the Midnight Sun Council, 907-452-1976. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Midnight Sun Council of the Boy Scouts.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.