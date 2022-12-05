Steve Ginnis will be honored as the Distinguished Citizen of the Year by the Midnight Sun Council of the Boy Scouts of America at a special banquet on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Westmark Hotel.

Ginnis is the executive director of the Fairbanks Native Association and the traditional chief of Fort Yukon, a post he has held for 14 years.

