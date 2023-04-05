The borough’s parks and recreation director presented an update Tuesday on summer activities and construction at facilities in and around Fairbanks.
Donnie Hayes said the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department maintains over 50 parks, 25 playgrounds, two aquatic centers, two dog parks, and 1,000 miles of trails. The department also removes snow for parks and recreational facilities, the Juanita Helms Administration Center, and animal control.
The borough employs approximately half of the full-time equivalent staff compared to eight cities of comparable size.
Hayes said that in 2019, the Carlson Center generated more than $2,917,500. “We believe that parks and recreation is a business incubator,” he said.
Pioneer Park will open over Memorial Day weekend. Cabin 32 bathrooms will be demolished and replaced with year-round bathrooms, part of a movement toward being a year-round facility, Hayes said. The restroom in cabin 21 is being rebuilt to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
The Dessert Cabin at the Alaska Salmon Bake will also be rebuilt, and the park office will receive a new roof, Hayes announced. The water and sewer services in cabins 23, 24 and 25 will be repaired. Hayes said that there are only four cabins left that are available to rent at Pioneer Park this summer.
In North Pole, the department will host the Second Annual Chena Lake Art and Music Festival. At Chena Lake Recreation Area, the playground is being rebuilt to meet ADA standards, and headbolt heaters are being installed at the boat launch so cars can plug in while ice fishing. Camping spots at Chena Lake are going fast, Hayes said.
Wescott Pool in North Pole will be closed most of the summer for construction, Hayes said. Hamme Pool and the pool in the Mary Siah Recreation Center will also have occasional closures. He added that the borough is hiring full-time life guards for $21 an hour.
“We want taxpayers to use the facility that they’re paying for,” Hayes said of the Carlson Center.
Roller skating at the Carlson Center will start on June 30 — “It’s going to be a blast,” Hayes said.
The Carlson Center hosts an open gym with pickle ball, basketball, and a play zone, in addition to birthday parties. The Summer Arts Festival and Solid as a Rock MMA Fights will also be hosted at the Carlson Center.
Hayes announced that Chris Young will perform at the Carlson Center on June 23. There will be a tailgate party before the concert that will includes barbecue, live music and a beer garden. Parker McCollum will perform at the Carlson Center on Oct. 6.
Hayes announced that Senior Recognition Day is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 11 at the Carlson Center. The department is seeking volunteers and nominations for outstanding seniors.
